Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 10, 2024
10 best quotes from novels
It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife
Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice
All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way
Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina
The only way to deal with death is to transform everything that precedes it into art
Roberto Bolaño, 2666
…it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair
Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities
So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past
F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby
It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live, remember that
J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time
Jack Kerouac, On the Road
Life is to be lived, not controlled, and humanity is won by continuing to play in face of certain defeat
Ralph Ellison, Invisible Man
Anthony Burgess, A Clockwork Orange
It's funny how the colours of the real world only seem really real when you watch them on a screen
I took a deep breath and listened to the old brag of my heart. I am, I am, I am
Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar
