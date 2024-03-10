Heading 3

10 best quotes from novels

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife 

Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way

Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

The only way to deal with death is to transform everything that precedes it into art

Roberto Bolaño, 2666

…it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair

Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past

F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live, remember that

J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time

Jack Kerouac, On the Road

Life is to be lived, not controlled, and humanity is won by continuing to play in face of certain defeat

Ralph Ellison, Invisible Man

Anthony Burgess, A Clockwork Orange

It's funny how the colours of the real world only seem really real when you watch them on a screen

I took a deep breath and listened to the old brag of my heart. I am, I am, I am 

Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar

