JANUARY 30, 2024
10 best quotes of Mahatma Gandhi
The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others
First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win
Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever
The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong
You must be the change you wish to see in the world
Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding
Man should forget his anger before he goes to sleep
The essence of all religions is one. Only their approaches are different
No one can hurt me without my permission
An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind
