Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle

JANUARY 30, 2024

10 best quotes of Mahatma Gandhi 

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others

#1

Image: IMDb 

First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win

#2

Image: IMDb 

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever

#3

Image: IMDb 

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong

#4

Image: IMDb 

You must be the change you wish to see in the world

#5

Image: IMDb 

Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding

#6

Image: IMDb 

Man should forget his anger before he goes to sleep

#7

Image: Wikipedia

The essence of all religions is one. Only their approaches are different

#8

Image: Pexels 

No one can hurt me without my permission

#9

Image: Pexels 

An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind 

#10

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here