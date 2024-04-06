Heading 3
APRIL 06, 2024
10 best quotes on Spiritual Awakening
We are not the only ones affected by our recovery. The spiritual awakening heals the world one person at a time – Marta Mrotek
#1
You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul – Swami Vivekananda
#2
It is through gratitude for the present moment that the spiritual dimension of life opens up – Eckhart Tolle
#3
Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared – Buddha
#4
There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle – Albert Einstein
#5
The spiritual journey is the unlearning of fear and the acceptance of love - Marianne Williamson
#6
The awakening of the soul to its bondage and its effort to stand up and assert itself – this is called life – Swami Vivekananda
#7
The real spiritual progress of the aspirant is measured by the extent to which he achieves inner tranquillity – Sivananda
#8
#9
There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning – Louis L’Amour
Spiritual relationships are far more precious than physical ones. Physical relationship divorced from spiritual is a body without a soul - Mahatma Gandhi
#10
