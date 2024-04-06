Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

APRIL 06, 2024

10 best quotes on Spiritual Awakening 

We are not the only ones affected by our recovery. The spiritual awakening heals the world one person at a time – Marta Mrotek

#1

Image Source: Pexels

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul – Swami Vivekananda

#2

Image Source: Pexels

It is through gratitude for the present moment that the spiritual dimension of life opens up – Eckhart Tolle

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared – Buddha

#4

Image Source: Pexels

There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle – Albert Einstein

Image Source: Pexels

#5

The spiritual journey is the unlearning of fear and the acceptance of love -  Marianne Williamson

#6

Image Source: Pexels

The awakening of the soul to its bondage and its effort to stand up and assert itself – this is called life – Swami Vivekananda

#7

Image Source: Pexels

The real spiritual progress of the aspirant is measured by the extent to which he achieves inner tranquillity – Sivananda

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning – Louis L’Amour

Spiritual relationships are far more precious than physical ones. Physical relationship divorced from spiritual is a body without a soul - Mahatma Gandhi

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here