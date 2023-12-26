Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
December 26, 2023
10 best quotes on success
Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment, full effort is full victory – Mahatma Gandhi
#1
Images Sources: Pexels
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm – Winston Churchill
#2
Images Sources: Pexels
Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time. – Thomas A. Edison
#3
Images Sources: Pexels
The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. – Franklin D. Roosevelt
Images Sources: Pexels
#4
A man can succeed at almost anything for which he has unlimited enthusiasm. – Charles Schwab
#5
Images Sources: Pexels
There is no substitute for victory. – Douglas MacArthur
#6
Images Sources: Pexels
Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will. – Suzy Kassem
#7
Images Sources: Pexels
#8
Images Sources: Pexels
If you have no critics you’ll likely have no success. – Malcolm X
If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. – Milton Berle
#9
Images Sources: Pexels
Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value. – Albert Einstein
#10
Images Sources: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.