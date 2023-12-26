Heading 3

December 26, 2023

10 best quotes on success

Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment, full effort is full victory – Mahatma Gandhi

Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm – Winston Churchill

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time. – Thomas A. Edison

The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. – Franklin D. Roosevelt

A man can succeed at almost anything for which he has unlimited enthusiasm. – Charles Schwab

There is no substitute for victory. – Douglas MacArthur

Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will. – Suzy Kassem

If you have no critics you’ll likely have no success. – Malcolm X

If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. – Milton Berle

Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value. – Albert Einstein

