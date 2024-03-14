Heading 3

Aditi Singh

March 14, 2024

10 best Ramadan recipes to try

A fragrant rice dish with spices, meat, or vegetables

Biryani

Image Source: Pexels

Rich stew made with meat, lentils, and wheat, a healthy and tasty dish!

Haleem

Image Source: Pexels

Vermicelli pudding with milk, nuts, and dates

Sheer Khurma

Image Source: Freepik

Crispy pastry filled with spiced minced meat 

 Keema Samosa

Image Source: Pexels

Creamy and aromatic chicken curry flavored with spices

Image Source: Pexels

Chicken Korma

Tender lamb cooked in aromatic spices, often eaten with rice or roti

Mutton Rogan Josh

Image Source: Pexels

Spiced potato patties served with chutney; indeed a delectable snack!

Aloo Tikki

Image Source: Freepik

A tantalizing dessert; Creamy rice pudding flavored with saffron

Phirni

Image Source: Freepik

Chicken Shawarma

Image Source: Pexels

Tasty Marinated chicken wrapped in flatbread

Cold dessert drink with vermicelli, rose syrup, and ice cream

Falooda

Image Source: Pexels

