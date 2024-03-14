Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 14, 2024
10 best Ramadan recipes to try
A fragrant rice dish with spices, meat, or vegetables
Biryani
Image Source: Pexels
Rich stew made with meat, lentils, and wheat, a healthy and tasty dish!
Haleem
Image Source: Pexels
Vermicelli pudding with milk, nuts, and dates
Sheer Khurma
Image Source: Freepik
Crispy pastry filled with spiced minced meat
Keema Samosa
Image Source: Pexels
Creamy and aromatic chicken curry flavored with spices
Image Source: Pexels
Chicken Korma
Tender lamb cooked in aromatic spices, often eaten with rice or roti
Mutton Rogan Josh
Image Source: Pexels
Spiced potato patties served with chutney; indeed a delectable snack!
Aloo Tikki
Image Source: Freepik
A tantalizing dessert; Creamy rice pudding flavored with saffron
Phirni
Image Source: Freepik
Chicken Shawarma
Image Source: Pexels
Tasty Marinated chicken wrapped in flatbread
Cold dessert drink with vermicelli, rose syrup, and ice cream
Falooda
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.