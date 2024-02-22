Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

10 Best romantic Books to read 

A classic tale of love, misunderstandings, and societal expectations

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen 

A passionate love story featuring a strong-willed heroine and a brooding hero

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë 

A touching love story that spans decades, showcasing the enduring power of true love

The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks 

A captivating blend of romance, historical fiction, and adventure set in Scotland

Outlander by Diana Gabaldon 

A heartwarming yet bittersweet romance between a caregiver and her paralyzed employer

Me Before You by Jojo Moyes 

A unique love story about a man with a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel unpredictably

The Time Traveler's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger 

A sweeping epic romance set against the backdrop of the American Civil War

Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell 

A poignant love story between two teenagers who meet in a cancer support group

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green 

A Walk to Remember by Nicholas Sparks 

 A touching tale of love and redemption between two teenagers from different worlds

Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman 

A beautifully written story of first love and self-discovery set in Italy during the 1980s

