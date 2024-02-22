Heading 3
10 Best romantic Books to read
A classic tale of love, misunderstandings, and societal expectations
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
A passionate love story featuring a strong-willed heroine and a brooding hero
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë
A touching love story that spans decades, showcasing the enduring power of true love
The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks
A captivating blend of romance, historical fiction, and adventure set in Scotland
Outlander by Diana Gabaldon
A heartwarming yet bittersweet romance between a caregiver and her paralyzed employer
Me Before You by Jojo Moyes
A unique love story about a man with a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel unpredictably
The Time Traveler's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger
A sweeping epic romance set against the backdrop of the American Civil War
Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell
A poignant love story between two teenagers who meet in a cancer support group
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
A Walk to Remember by Nicholas Sparks
A touching tale of love and redemption between two teenagers from different worlds
Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman
A beautifully written story of first love and self-discovery set in Italy during the 1980s
