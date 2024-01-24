Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 24, 2024
10 best saree captions for Instagram
Embrace the drapes, adore the grace
#1
Image: Ami Patel's Instagram
Wrapped in tradition, draped in style
#2
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Saree glam for the festive jam
#3
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Elegance is an attitude, and my saree speaks volumes
#4
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Every saree tells a story. Can you read mine…?
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
#5
Women in sarees are like snowflakes. Unique yet beautiful in their own way
#6
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Love is when he kneels down to help you make the perfect pleats for your saree
#7
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Saree is a timeless piece of clothing
#8
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
#9
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Saree love, passed down through generations
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s rocking the saree out of all?
#10
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
