Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 24, 2024

10 best saree captions for Instagram

Embrace the drapes, adore the grace

#1

Image: Ami Patel's Instagram 

Wrapped in tradition, draped in style

#2

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Saree glam for the festive jam

#3

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram 

Elegance is an attitude, and my saree speaks volumes

 #4

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram 

Every saree tells a story. Can you read mine…?

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

 #5

Women in sarees are like snowflakes. Unique yet beautiful in their own way

#6

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Love is when he kneels down to help you make the perfect pleats for your saree

#7

Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram 

Saree is a timeless piece of clothing

#8

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

#9

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Saree love, passed down through generations

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s rocking the saree out of all?

 #10

 Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

