Priyanshi Shah

 Travel 

MAY 04, 2024

10 Best Shopping Places in Indore

Also famous as Maharani Market, is known for its wide variety of dresses, sarees, and fabrics at affordable prices

MT Cloth Market

Image Source: freepik

One of the unique Indore markets, this place houses a range of Banarasi silks, quality fabrics, and artificial jewelry

Sitlamata Bazar

Image Source: freepik

Perfect for all budget shoppers, this place has various shops offering a variety of products from accessories to clothes

Rajwada

Image Source:  freepik

Shop for high-quality clothes from one of the main markets of Indore, and also enjoy some of the best foods here

Bajaj Khana Chowk

Image Source:  freepik

One of the best book markets in Indore is Khajuri Bazaar having everything from the latest novels to fictional books

Image Source: freepik

Khajuri Bazaar

Shop for some ethnic jewelry from Sarafa Bazaar that has varieties of designs of all kinds like silver, pearls, gold, or artificial diamond

Sarafa bazaar

Image Source: freepik

Visit this famous market in Indore where you can see various shops selling their products at very affordable rates

Jail Road

Image Source: freepik

Gramin Haat Bazar

Image Source: freepik

The Bazar filled with numerous stalls, is crowded with people who prefer to find a range of products at one-stop-bazaar 

Moolchand Market

Image Source: freepik

Go to one of the best wonderlands for children- Moolchand Market and get your hands on some of the best kids' clothes, footwear, and toys

Explore and shop for some amazing socks, gloves, and woolen caps at Tibet Market known for its amazing winter collection

Tibet Market

Image Source:  freepik

