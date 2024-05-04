Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MAY 04, 2024
10 Best Shopping Places in Indore
Also famous as Maharani Market, is known for its wide variety of dresses, sarees, and fabrics at affordable prices
MT Cloth Market
Image Source: freepik
One of the unique Indore markets, this place houses a range of Banarasi silks, quality fabrics, and artificial jewelry
Sitlamata Bazar
Image Source: freepik
Perfect for all budget shoppers, this place has various shops offering a variety of products from accessories to clothes
Rajwada
Image Source: freepik
Shop for high-quality clothes from one of the main markets of Indore, and also enjoy some of the best foods here
Bajaj Khana Chowk
Image Source: freepik
One of the best book markets in Indore is Khajuri Bazaar having everything from the latest novels to fictional books
Image Source: freepik
Khajuri Bazaar
Shop for some ethnic jewelry from Sarafa Bazaar that has varieties of designs of all kinds like silver, pearls, gold, or artificial diamond
Sarafa bazaar
Image Source: freepik
Visit this famous market in Indore where you can see various shops selling their products at very affordable rates
Jail Road
Image Source: freepik
Gramin Haat Bazar
Image Source: freepik
The Bazar filled with numerous stalls, is crowded with people who prefer to find a range of products at one-stop-bazaar
Moolchand Market
Image Source: freepik
Go to one of the best wonderlands for children- Moolchand Market and get your hands on some of the best kids' clothes, footwear, and toys
Explore and shop for some amazing socks, gloves, and woolen caps at Tibet Market known for its amazing winter collection
Tibet Market
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.