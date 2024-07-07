Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

july 07, 2024

10 Best Skydiving quotes

"The only way to truly understand the sky is to jump into it"

#1

Image Source: Pexels

“Skydiving is the closest you’ll get to flying without wings”

#2

Image Source: Pexels

“Jump, and you will find out how to unfold your wings as you fall”

#3

Image Source: Pexels

“Skydiving is special because it’s almost the closest to an out-of-body experience you can have”

#4

Image Source: Pexels

“The day you decide to take charge and live your life is the day you realize how beautiful is it from the top”

Image Source: Pexels

#5

"The door opens up, the air rushes in. Anticipation is at an all-time high. There’s no time to think, it’s time to go.Now is the time to truly fly”

#6

Image Source: Pexels

“An idiot can fly a plan, but it takes a special kind of idiot to jump out of one”

#7

Image Source: Pexels

“Those who don’t jump will never fly”

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

“If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you”

“I suspected skydiving was dangerous when they asked me to sign a waiver. They confirmed my suspicions when they asked me to pay in advance” 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

