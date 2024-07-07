Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 07, 2024
10 Best Skydiving quotes
"The only way to truly understand the sky is to jump into it"
#1
“Skydiving is the closest you’ll get to flying without wings”
#2
“Jump, and you will find out how to unfold your wings as you fall”
#3
“Skydiving is special because it’s almost the closest to an out-of-body experience you can have”
#4
“The day you decide to take charge and live your life is the day you realize how beautiful is it from the top”
#5
"The door opens up, the air rushes in. Anticipation is at an all-time high. There’s no time to think, it’s time to go.Now is the time to truly fly”
#6
“An idiot can fly a plan, but it takes a special kind of idiot to jump out of one”
#7
“Those who don’t jump will never fly”
#8
#9
“If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you”
“I suspected skydiving was dangerous when they asked me to sign a waiver. They confirmed my suspicions when they asked me to pay in advance”
#10
