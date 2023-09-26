Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
10 Best smelling Houseplants
Lavender is known for its soothing, floral scent
Lavender
Image: Pexels
Jasmine offers a sweet and romantic fragrance
Jasmine
Image: Pexels
This plant provides a pleasant herbal aroma when touched
Rosemary
Image: Pexels
This has a refreshing, minty aroma that can help clear congestion
Eucalyptus
Image: Pexels
It provides a zesty, lemony fragrance
Lemongrass
Image: Pexels
Honeysuckle is known for its sweet and nostalgic aroma
Honeysuckle
Image: Pexels
Mint offers a refreshing and invigorating scent
Mint
Image: Pexels
Some varieties, like the Vanilla Orchid, have a sweet and delicate aroma
Orchids
Image: Pexels
This house plant is known for its strong, sweet, and captivating scent
Gardenia
Image: Pexels
Lemon, lime, and orange trees emit fresh citrus scents
Citrus Trees
Image: Pexels
