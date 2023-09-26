Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

10 Best smelling Houseplants

Lavender is known for its soothing, floral scent

Lavender 

Image: Pexels

Jasmine offers a sweet and romantic fragrance

Jasmine 

Image: Pexels

This plant provides a pleasant herbal aroma when touched

Rosemary

Image: Pexels

This has a refreshing, minty aroma that can help clear congestion

Eucalyptus

Image: Pexels

It provides a zesty, lemony fragrance

Lemongrass 

Image: Pexels

Honeysuckle is known for its sweet and nostalgic aroma

Honeysuckle

Image: Pexels

Mint offers a refreshing and invigorating scent

Mint 

Image: Pexels

Some varieties, like the Vanilla Orchid, have a sweet and delicate aroma

Orchids

Image: Pexels

This house plant is known for its strong, sweet, and captivating scent

Gardenia

Image: Pexels

Lemon, lime, and orange trees emit fresh citrus scents

Citrus Trees

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here