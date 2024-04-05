Heading 3

APRIL 05, 2024

10 Best song lyrics as IG captions

"I got sunshine on a cloudy day" - The Temptations, "My Girl"

"I'm on the pursuit of happiness" - Kid Cudi, "Pursuit of Happiness"

"We're all stars now in the dope show" - Marilyn Manson, "The Dope Show"

"I'm a survivor, I'm not gonna give up" - Destiny's Child, "Survivor"

"Life's a game but it's not fair" - Rihanna, "Russian Roulette"

"I'm waking up to ash and dust" - Imagine Dragons, "Radioactive"

"We are the champions, my friends" - Queen, "We Are the Champions"

"I'm walking on sunshine" - Katrina and the Waves, "Walking on Sunshine"

"Somebody to lean on" - Bill Withers, "Lean on Me"

"Cause baby, you're a firework" - Katy Perry, "Firework"

