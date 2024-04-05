Heading 3
NIKITA VISHWAKARMA
lifestyle
APRIL 05, 2024
10 Best song lyrics as IG captions
"I got sunshine on a cloudy day" - The Temptations, "My Girl"
#1
Image Source: Pexels
"I'm on the pursuit of happiness" - Kid Cudi, "Pursuit of Happiness"
#2
Image Source: Pexels
"We're all stars now in the dope show" - Marilyn Manson, "The Dope Show"
#3
Image Source: Pexels
"I'm a survivor, I'm not gonna give up" - Destiny's Child, "Survivor"
#4
Image Source: Pexels
"Life's a game but it's not fair" - Rihanna, "Russian Roulette"
Image Source: Pexels
#5
"I'm waking up to ash and dust" - Imagine Dragons, "Radioactive"
#6
Image Source: Pexels
"We are the champions, my friends" - Queen, "We Are the Champions"
#7
Image Source: Pexels
"I'm walking on sunshine" - Katrina and the Waves, "Walking on Sunshine"
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
"Somebody to lean on" - Bill Withers, "Lean on Me"
"Cause baby, you're a firework" - Katy Perry, "Firework"
#10
Image Source: Pexels
