Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 14, 2023
10 best songs for Navratri
Having the blend of both slow and fast rhythms, this track is perfect to lighten up your Navratri evening
Dholi Taro-Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Image Source: IMDb
This vivacious song is ideal to tune into while playing Garba with your loved ones
Chogada-Loveyatri
Image Source: IMDb
This vibrant Garba number sung by Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak can't be kept out of your Navratri playlist
Shubhaarambh-Kai Po Che
Image Source: IMDb
This breakthrough piece of this 2013 film has become one of the most popular hymns to vibe in this Navratri
Nagada sang dhol-Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela
Image Source: IMDb
Bhoomi Trivedi and Sukhwinder Singh's energetic vocal makes this joyous track a remarkable fit for this glorious day
Udi Udi Jaye-Raees
Image Source: IMDb
Give a modern touch to your Navratri playlist by adding this exquisite Darshan Raval song
Kamariya-Mitro
Image Source: IMDb
Sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, we bet you can't keep yourself away from the dancefloor while this high-pitched spirited track is playing
Odhani-Made in China
Image Source: IMDb
This upbeat track of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed film has some striking beats and features the terrific dance of Alia Bhatt
Dholida-Gangubai Kathiawadi
Image Source: IMDb
Composed by the legendary A.R Rahman this slow-tempo melodious tune must be included in your Navratri playlist
Radha Kaise Na Jale-Lagaan
Image Source: IMDb
Dholida-Loveyatri
Image Source: IMDb
Despite being a box-office wreck 2018 film has consisted of the most incredible songs of that year, the traditional beat and the mellifluous voices of Udit Narayan and Palak Muchchal make this song an ideal fit for this auspicious day
