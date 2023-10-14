Ishita Gupta

OCTOBER 14, 2023

10 best songs for Navratri

Having the blend of both slow and fast rhythms, this track is perfect to lighten up your Navratri evening

Dholi Taro-Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This vivacious song is ideal to tune into while playing Garba with your loved ones

Chogada-Loveyatri

This vibrant Garba number sung by Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak can't be kept out of your Navratri playlist 

Shubhaarambh-Kai Po Che

This breakthrough piece of this 2013 film has become one of the most popular hymns to vibe in this Navratri

Nagada sang dhol-Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Bhoomi Trivedi and Sukhwinder Singh's energetic vocal makes this joyous track a remarkable fit for this glorious day 

Udi Udi Jaye-Raees

Give a modern touch to your Navratri playlist by adding this exquisite Darshan Raval song 

Kamariya-Mitro

Sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, we bet you can't keep yourself away from the dancefloor while this high-pitched spirited track is playing 

Odhani-Made in China

This upbeat track of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed film has some striking beats and features the terrific dance of Alia Bhatt 

Dholida-Gangubai Kathiawadi

Composed by the legendary A.R Rahman this slow-tempo melodious tune must be included in your Navratri playlist 

Radha Kaise Na Jale-Lagaan

Dholida-Loveyatri

Despite being a box-office wreck 2018 film has consisted of the most incredible songs of that year, the traditional beat and the mellifluous voices of Udit Narayan and  Palak Muchchal make this song an ideal fit for this auspicious day

