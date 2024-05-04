Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 04, 2024

10 best soups you should try once

Enjoy this warm soup made from ripe and juicy tomatoes, a comforting and favorite soup recipe 

Tomato Soup

Image Source: freepik

Indulge in this tasty pumpkin soup, garnished with croutons, a perfect starter for your dinner party

Pumpkin Soup

Image Source: freepik

Try this easy-to-make and delicious soup, prepared with onions and served with a large piece of bread, enough to keep you warm on a winter evening

French onion Soup

Image Source:  freepik

Prepare this tangy and savory soup made with broccoli and stilton cuts, giving a perfect burst of flavors

Broccoli & Stilton Soup

Image Source:  freepik

Savor this perfect blend of noodles and chicken mixed with aromatic spices, perfect to keep your body warm on chilly days

Image Source: freepik

Chicken noodle Soup

Enjoy the tasty, creamy mushroom soup with a taste of onions and garlic, garnished with parsley

Mushroom Soup

Image Source: freepik

Packed with iron and low fat, this spicy soup made from spices, carrots, and lentils, is perfect to try for a satisfactory meal

Spiced carrot & lentil soup

Image Source: freepik

Leek and Potato soup

Image Source: freepik

Prepare this classic winter soup for your family with leek and potato, mixed with spices for a delightful starter

Lentil Soup

Image Source: freepik

Low in calories and fats, this vegetarian soup is prepared with carrots, leeks, and red lentils 

This popular Indian Chinese soup is known for its hot and spicy taste and various veggies like bell pepper, cabbage, and carrots and enjoy

Manchow soup

Image Source:  freepik

