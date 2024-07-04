Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 04, 2024

10 Best Sweet Dishes of Goa

A rich, multi-layered Goan dessert made from coconut milk, sugar, ghee, and egg yolks, traditionally served during Christmas

Bebinca

Image Source: Freepik

A sweet, thick pudding made from coconut milk, jaggery, and rice flour, often enjoyed during festive occasions

Dodol

Image Source: Freepik

Thin crepes filled with a mixture of coconut and jaggery, rolled and served as a delicious tea-time snack

Alle Belle

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional sweet made from split chickpeas (chana dal), coconut, and sugar, usually cut into diamond shapes

Doce

Image Source: Freepik

Turmeric leaf-wrapped rice cakes filled with coconut and jaggery, steamed to perfection and enjoyed on special occasions

Image Source: Freepik

Patoleo

A Portuguese-inspired dessert featuring layers of sweetened whipped cream and crushed biscuits, known as sawdust pudding

Serradura

Image Source: Freepik

A sweet guava cheese made from ripe guavas, sugar, and lemon juice, often shaped into squares or rectangles

Perad

Image Source: Freepik

A moist and dense cake made from semolina, coconut, and eggs, flavored with cardamom and baked until golden brown

Batica

Image Source: Freepik

Kulkuls

Image Source: Freepik

Crispy, deep-fried curls of dough made from flour, sugar, and coconut milk, typically enjoyed during Christmas celebrations

Pastry pockets filled with a mixture of coconut, jaggery, and nuts, deep-fried until golden brown and crisp

Neureos

Image Source: Freepik

