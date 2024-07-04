Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
july 04, 2024
10 Best Sweet Dishes of Goa
A rich, multi-layered Goan dessert made from coconut milk, sugar, ghee, and egg yolks, traditionally served during Christmas
Bebinca
Image Source: Freepik
A sweet, thick pudding made from coconut milk, jaggery, and rice flour, often enjoyed during festive occasions
Dodol
Image Source: Freepik
Thin crepes filled with a mixture of coconut and jaggery, rolled and served as a delicious tea-time snack
Alle Belle
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional sweet made from split chickpeas (chana dal), coconut, and sugar, usually cut into diamond shapes
Doce
Image Source: Freepik
Turmeric leaf-wrapped rice cakes filled with coconut and jaggery, steamed to perfection and enjoyed on special occasions
Image Source: Freepik
Patoleo
A Portuguese-inspired dessert featuring layers of sweetened whipped cream and crushed biscuits, known as sawdust pudding
Serradura
Image Source: Freepik
A sweet guava cheese made from ripe guavas, sugar, and lemon juice, often shaped into squares or rectangles
Perad
Image Source: Freepik
A moist and dense cake made from semolina, coconut, and eggs, flavored with cardamom and baked until golden brown
Batica
Image Source: Freepik
Kulkuls
Image Source: Freepik
Crispy, deep-fried curls of dough made from flour, sugar, and coconut milk, typically enjoyed during Christmas celebrations
Pastry pockets filled with a mixture of coconut, jaggery, and nuts, deep-fried until golden brown and crisp
Neureos
Image Source: Freepik
