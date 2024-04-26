Heading 3

10 best things to shop from Dubai

In this City of Gold, indulge in a bit of gold shopping where the prices of jewelry are lower than the other places

 Gold and Diamond Jewellery

Prepared from the goat's hair and blended with silk, Pashmina Shawls are a bit expensive but surely offer quality 

Pashmina Shawls

Persian rugs and carpets are amazing and perfect to adorn and charm your home floors, available in various sizes

Persian rugs and carpets

This bitter yet refreshing Arabian coffee offers a strong taste and is believed to be taken back home with coffee pots designed in Arabic styles

Arabian coffee and coffee pots

The perfume oils known as Arabic attars are prepared with plant sources and are known for their aromatic fragrance

 Arabic Attars

Compared to other places, electronic items like LED TVs, cameras, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and much more seem affordable in Dubai 

Electronic Items

This must-have delicacy from Dubai, camel milk products are known for their delicious and rich taste

 Camel Milk Chocolate

Arabian dates

Dried fruits like dates are best to shop from Dubai known for their excellent quality and are favorite among people

 Dubai spices

Feel the taste of Dubai with Dubai spices that are available at affordable prices and can transform boring dishes into something extraordinary

Shop for authentic hookah pipes and if  you're not included in any hookah activity then you can keep it in your home as a decorative item

Hookah Pipe

