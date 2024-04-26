Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 26, 2024
10 best things to shop from Dubai
In this City of Gold, indulge in a bit of gold shopping where the prices of jewelry are lower than the other places
Gold and Diamond Jewellery
Image Source: freepik
Prepared from the goat's hair and blended with silk, Pashmina Shawls are a bit expensive but surely offer quality
Pashmina Shawls
Image Source: freepik
Persian rugs and carpets are amazing and perfect to adorn and charm your home floors, available in various sizes
Persian rugs and carpets
Image Source: freepik
This bitter yet refreshing Arabian coffee offers a strong taste and is believed to be taken back home with coffee pots designed in Arabic styles
Arabian coffee and coffee pots
Image Source: freepik
The perfume oils known as Arabic attars are prepared with plant sources and are known for their aromatic fragrance
Image Source: freepik
Arabic Attars
Compared to other places, electronic items like LED TVs, cameras, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and much more seem affordable in Dubai
Electronic Items
Image Source: freepik
This must-have delicacy from Dubai, camel milk products are known for their delicious and rich taste
Camel Milk Chocolate
Image Source: freepik
Arabian dates
Image Source: freepik
Dried fruits like dates are best to shop from Dubai known for their excellent quality and are favorite among people
Dubai spices
Image Source: freepik
Feel the taste of Dubai with Dubai spices that are available at affordable prices and can transform boring dishes into something extraordinary
Shop for authentic hookah pipes and if you're not included in any hookah activity then you can keep it in your home as a decorative item
Hookah Pipe
Image Source: freepik
