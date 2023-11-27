Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

10 best tips for healthy co-parenting

Respect is the key foundation in maintaining an adequate co-parenting relationship with your ex

Be respectful 

Image Source: Pexels

It's best to identify and accept the things you can and can't control about the children regarding your ex 

Know your boundaries

Image Source: Pexels

Unhesitantly participate in your kid's event together as both parents are equally important for a child 

Attend your kid's event together 

Image Source: Pexels

Make your child feel happy and comfortable by getting along with your ex and avoiding disputes

Get along with each other 

Image Source: Pexels

To maintain good co-parenting relationships it's extremely important to talk to each other before making any formal decision about your child 

Take formal decisions together 

Image Source: Pexels

Planning the schedules earlier is the best way to avoid any dispute 

Plan the schedule

Image Source: Pexels

The children deserve to be with both of their parents hence don't manipulate the kids against each other if you want them to have a lovable childhood

Avoid manipulation 

Image Source: Pexels

Even if you do not agree or don’t like your ex's plan for your child try to understand the reason and meaning behind their decision without any bitterness 

Comprehend each other's decision 

Image Source: Pexels

It's best to discuss the schedule changes with your ex that you wanna make if you want your co-parenting relationship to be healthy 

Talk about changes

Image Source: Pexels

Avoid engaging in any kind of feud in front of your child as it can leave a negative psychological impact on their mind 

Don't fight in front of the kid

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here