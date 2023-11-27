Heading 3
NOVEMBER 27, 2023
10 best tips for healthy co-parenting
Respect is the key foundation in maintaining an adequate co-parenting relationship with your ex
Be respectful
Image Source: Pexels
It's best to identify and accept the things you can and can't control about the children regarding your ex
Know your boundaries
Image Source: Pexels
Unhesitantly participate in your kid's event together as both parents are equally important for a child
Attend your kid's event together
Image Source: Pexels
Make your child feel happy and comfortable by getting along with your ex and avoiding disputes
Get along with each other
Image Source: Pexels
To maintain good co-parenting relationships it's extremely important to talk to each other before making any formal decision about your child
Take formal decisions together
Image Source: Pexels
Planning the schedules earlier is the best way to avoid any dispute
Plan the schedule
Image Source: Pexels
The children deserve to be with both of their parents hence don't manipulate the kids against each other if you want them to have a lovable childhood
Avoid manipulation
Image Source: Pexels
Even if you do not agree or don’t like your ex's plan for your child try to understand the reason and meaning behind their decision without any bitterness
Comprehend each other's decision
Image Source: Pexels
It's best to discuss the schedule changes with your ex that you wanna make if you want your co-parenting relationship to be healthy
Talk about changes
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid engaging in any kind of feud in front of your child as it can leave a negative psychological impact on their mind
Don't fight in front of the kid
Image Source: Pexels
