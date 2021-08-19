AUGUST 19, 2021
10 Best tips to get rid of puffy eyes
If your eyes are swollen, get rid of the puffiness by gently using a cold compress for a few minutes with mild pressure
Known to be one of the classic remedies in treating puffy eyes, cucumber slices help soothe puffiness and reduce swelling
If you are looking for home remedies, try using a paste of turmeric powder and pineapple juice under the eye circles. It works as a natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent
To reduce any kind of inflammation or redness along with puffiness, apply an alcohol-free witch hazel for 5 to 10 minutes
Use an eye roller to apply eye cooling gels for combating inflammation
Eye rejuvenating creams, especially the night creams, also work towards reducing dark circles and puffiness
Before going to bed, massage the area around the eyes with almond oil
Remember that anti-ageing and antioxidant creams rich in Vitamin K, Vitamin E and Vitamin C also help in protecting the skin cells from damage in the long run
Facial yoga is a natural way to get rid of the area that’s inflamed. Work gently on the pressure points in your brow for a few seconds whenever you have the time
Lastly, make it a habit to avoid high sodium foods like pizza, potato chips and canned foods for better fluid retention
