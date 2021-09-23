sept 23, 2021
10 Best tips for managing thick hair
To achieve healthy hair in the first place, skip out on some shampoos. Washing your hair every day can strip natural moisture and leave your hair dry
Keeping your hair hydrated to make it more manageable is best done using a sulfate-free cleansing conditioner as it makes the strands more elastic and prevents breakage
When your hair is wet, instead of excessive towel drying and brushing, pat your hair using a towel to absorb moisture and untangle the strands using a wide-toothed comb
Ensure that you are not over-drying your thick hair. Alternatively, you can dry your hair partially before a blow-dry session and then use the dryer on a medium heat setting
If split ends give you nightmares, it is best to get your hair trimmed once every 6-8 weeks
If your thick mane is weighing you down, it is best to incorporate some layers to add some lightness and style
To add some oomph to your thick hair, ditch hair gels and mousses for a lightweight spray gel
If you are having one of those bad hair days, tie your hair up in a braid! It not only looks good on thick hair but is also a quick go-to hairdo!
Avoid using any kind of flimsy accessories. Instead, opt for any accessories that have extra-hold strength to keep all of your hair in place
To tame really thick hair, consult your hair stylist regarding thinning shears
