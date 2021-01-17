10 Best Tips For Younger Looking Skin January 17, 2021
Skincare rituals generally begin with hands. So, make sure to prioritize manicure as the first step towards healthier skin
Well-groomed eyebrows can make your face look younger. Instead of using tweezers at home, visit a professional to get your brows shaped
Buying products that your friends are buying? This year, shop smartly and shop for products that your skin actually needs!
Your skin needs a good dose of vitamins. And according to skin experts, you must include multivitamins and antioxidants in your daily routine
One of the most important hacks for younger-looking skin is the use of foundation. Remember to use foundations that contain light to medium coverage, always!
Wish to perk up your complexion before heading to a party or brunch? Use a cream blush
Believe it or not, but rose water actually makes your face look refreshed. Do not forget to dab some of this scented water on your face daily
To get rid of wrinkles under your eyes, pamper your eyes with some tea-bags
Face yoga may seem to be a fad but it is actually a great way to keep your facial muscles healthy
Luscious lips are an integral part of younger-looking skin. So, ensure that you use a good-quality lip balm to keep your lips hydrated
