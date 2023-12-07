Heading 3
December 07, 2023
10 best traditional Romanian cuisine
Rolled up in sour cabbage leaf with a mouthwatering filling you can find this dish in any Romanian wedding
Sarmale (Cabbage Rolls)
Image Source: Pixabay
Served plain with sour cream and Romanian cheese this taste dish is indeed a delight on the plate
Mămăligă (Polenta)
Image Source: Pexels
Easy to make the rich flavor and delightful aroma will make you spellbound
Mici (Grilled Minced Meat Rolls)
Image Source: Pexels
Regarded the ultimate hangover remedy, this scrumptious soup is made with beef, vegetables, and special bones
Ciorbă de burtă (Beef Tripe Soup)
Image Source: Pexels
Crunchy and salty in taste this flavourful appetizer is made with frying bits of bacon and pig fat
Jumări (Pork Greaves)
Image Source: Pexels
Another pork dish on the list the people of this country love to enjoy this dish on Christmas Eve
Pomana Porcului (Romanian Pork Stew)
Image Source: Pexels
This sweet bread filled with walnut paste and poppy seed paste is adored by Romanians
Cozonac (Sweet Bread)
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoyed with numerous side dishes Romanians’s easter celebration is incomplete without this delicacy
Drob de miel (Lamb Haggis)
Image Source: Pexels
Blended in a sweet and sour flavor this classic dessert is prepared with cheese and semolina covered in sour cream and jam
Papanași
Image Source: Pixabay
Made from leftover ingredients despite not being fancy it stands out for its extremely delicious taste
Salata De Boeuf (Beef Salad)
Image Source: Pexels
