 Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 07, 2023

10 best traditional Romanian cuisine

Rolled up in sour cabbage leaf with a mouthwatering filling you can find this dish in any Romanian wedding 

Sarmale (Cabbage Rolls)

Image Source: Pixabay

Served plain with sour cream and Romanian cheese this taste dish is indeed a delight on the plate 

Mămăligă (Polenta)

Image Source: Pexels 

Easy to make the rich flavor and delightful aroma will make you spellbound 

Mici (Grilled Minced Meat Rolls)

Image Source: Pexels 

Regarded the ultimate hangover remedy, this scrumptious soup is made with beef, vegetables, and special bones 

Ciorbă de burtă (Beef Tripe Soup)

Image Source: Pexels 

Crunchy and salty in taste this flavourful appetizer is made with frying bits of bacon and pig fat

Jumări (Pork Greaves)

Image Source: Pexels 

Another pork dish on the list the people of this country love to enjoy this dish on Christmas Eve

Pomana Porcului (Romanian Pork Stew)

Image Source: Pexels 

This sweet bread filled with walnut paste and poppy seed paste is adored by Romanians 

Cozonac (Sweet Bread)

Image Source: Pexels 

Enjoyed with numerous side dishes Romanians’s easter celebration is incomplete without this delicacy 

Drob de miel (Lamb Haggis)

Image Source: Pexels 

Blended in a sweet and sour flavor this classic dessert is prepared with cheese and semolina covered in sour cream and jam

Papanași

Image Source: Pixabay

Made from leftover ingredients despite not being fancy it stands out for its extremely delicious taste 

Salata De Boeuf (Beef Salad)

Image Source: Pexels 

