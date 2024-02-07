Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

10 best valentine's day captions

Roses are red, violets are blue, my love for you is eternal and true

#1

Image: pexels 

You stole my heart, and I never want it back. Happy Valentine's Day!

#2

Image: pexels 

On cloud nine with my Valentine

#3

Image: pexels 

True love is hard to find, but even harder to hide

#4

Image: pexels 

You know you are in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams

#5

Image: pexels 

You are the missing piece that completes my puzzle of love. Here's to a lifetime of making beautiful memories together

#6

Image: pexels 

Couples that laugh together, last together

#7

Image: pexels 

Love, kisses, and Valentine wishes

#8

Image: pexels 

I’m so glad I swiped right

#9

Image: pexels 

I tripped and fell in love with you

#10

Image: pexels 

