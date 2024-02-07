Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 07, 2024
10 best valentine's day captions
Roses are red, violets are blue, my love for you is eternal and true
#1
Image: pexels
You stole my heart, and I never want it back. Happy Valentine's Day!
#2
Image: pexels
On cloud nine with my Valentine
#3
Image: pexels
True love is hard to find, but even harder to hide
#4
Image: pexels
You know you are in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams
#5
Image: pexels
You are the missing piece that completes my puzzle of love. Here's to a lifetime of making beautiful memories together
#6
Image: pexels
Couples that laugh together, last together
#7
Image: pexels
Love, kisses, and Valentine wishes
#8
Image: pexels
I’m so glad I swiped right
#9
Image: pexels
I tripped and fell in love with you
#10
Image: pexels
