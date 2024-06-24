Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 24, 2024
10 best veg Chinese dishes
Veg Manchurian features delicious veggie balls made with cabbage, carrot, spring onion, and capsicum
Veg Manchurian
Image Source: Freepik
This quick and easy dish packs a punch with veggies like carrot, capsicum, and cabbage, a flavorful option to try
Veg fried rice
Image Source: Freepik
A party favorite, honey chili potato combines crispy fried potatoes with a sweet and spicy sauce made from honey and chili
Honey chili potato
Image Source: Freepik
Tossed with sauteed veggies and seasoned just right, these quick noodles are perfect on their own or paired with a side of veg Manchurian
Quick Noodles
Image Source: Freepik
These crispy spring rolls are stuffed with cheese, bell pepper, and sundried tomatoes, and served with a unique basil dip
Image Source: Freepik
East-west spring rolls
This vegan-friendly dish features tofu stir-fried with soya sauce, lemon grass, and chili paste
Stir-fried tofu with rice
Image Source: Freepik
A popular dish among kids and adults, Veg Hakka noodles are loaded with capsicum, carrot, and cabbage, all tossed and mixed in sauces
Veg hakka noodles
Image Source: Freepik
Crispy fried noodles topped with saucy veggies like carrots, cabbage, and capsicum, an all-time classic
Veg Chopsuey
Image Source: Freepik
Veg manchow soup
Image Source: Freepik
A spicy and savory delight, this hot veggies soup is loaded with flavors, a comforting bowl that’s quick to prepare
A mouthwatering mix of veggies, chestnuts, and mushrooms, all tossed in a honey and black bean glaze
Vegetables in Honey and black bean glaze
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.