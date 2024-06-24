Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

june 24, 2024

10 best veg Chinese dishes

Veg Manchurian features delicious veggie balls made with cabbage, carrot, spring onion, and capsicum

Veg Manchurian

Image Source: Freepik

This quick and easy dish packs a punch with veggies like carrot, capsicum, and cabbage, a flavorful option to try

Veg fried rice

Image Source: Freepik

A party favorite, honey chili potato combines crispy fried potatoes with a sweet and spicy sauce made from honey and chili

Honey chili potato

Image Source: Freepik

Tossed with sauteed veggies and seasoned just right, these quick noodles are perfect on their own or paired with a side of veg Manchurian 

Quick Noodles

Image Source: Freepik

These crispy spring rolls are stuffed with cheese, bell pepper, and sundried tomatoes, and served with a unique basil dip

Image Source: Freepik

East-west spring rolls

This vegan-friendly dish features tofu stir-fried with soya sauce, lemon grass, and chili paste

Stir-fried tofu with rice

Image Source: Freepik

A popular dish among kids and adults, Veg Hakka noodles are loaded with capsicum, carrot, and cabbage, all tossed and mixed in sauces

Veg hakka noodles

Image Source: Freepik

Crispy fried noodles topped with saucy veggies like carrots, cabbage, and capsicum, an all-time classic

Veg Chopsuey

Image Source: Freepik

Veg manchow soup

Image Source: Freepik

A spicy and savory delight, this hot veggies soup is loaded with flavors, a comforting bowl that’s quick to prepare

A mouthwatering mix of veggies, chestnuts, and mushrooms, all tossed in a honey and black bean glaze

Vegetables in Honey and black bean glaze

Image Source: Freepik

