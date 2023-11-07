Heading 3
NOVEMBER 07, 2023
10 best vegan dishes
Dipped in the swoon-worthy creamy sauce, you can crisp these appetizing noodles with extra spices
Sesame Noodles
Image:Pexels
Served with shelled edamame and silken tofu, get the best plant-based protein with this dish
Gingery Spring Soup
Image:Pexels
Made with juicy pumpkin and starches released from cooked arborio rice, this creamy and yummy cuisine will create a storm of flavour in your mouth
Vegan Pumpkin Risotto
Image:Pexels
Enjoy crispy fried vegan snacks with this tangy tasty dip
Green Tahini Dip
Image:Pexels
Marinated in a ginger, soy, and sesame mixture, this incredible salad has countless health benefits
Crispy Tofu Salad
Image:Pexels
Rich in flavorful seasonings, you can add this delicious cuisine to your main course
Sesame Ginger Fried Rice
Image:Pexels
Rich high protein and fibre, this scrumptious plant-based meal will absolutely blow your mind
Chipotle Lentil Rolled Tacos
Image:Pexels
If you're following a vegan diet then this unique pasta dish should definitely be on your table
Baked “Feta” Pasta
Image:Pexels
This dairy-free recipe can be easily made with some simple ingredients such as cashews, water, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, and mustard
Vegan Lasagna
Image:Pexels
This easy-to-make delicious dish is an amazing side dish to try
Crispy Chickpea Corn Patties
Image:Pexels
