NOVEMBER 07, 2023

10 best vegan dishes

Dipped in the swoon-worthy creamy sauce, you can crisp these appetizing noodles with extra spices 

Sesame Noodles

Served with shelled edamame and silken tofu, get the best plant-based protein with this dish 

Gingery Spring Soup

Made with juicy pumpkin and starches released from cooked arborio rice, this creamy and yummy cuisine will create a storm of flavour in your mouth 

Vegan Pumpkin Risotto 

Enjoy crispy fried vegan snacks with this tangy tasty dip 

Green Tahini Dip

Marinated in a ginger, soy, and sesame mixture, this incredible salad has countless health benefits 

Crispy Tofu Salad

Rich in flavorful seasonings, you can add this delicious cuisine to your main course 

Sesame Ginger Fried Rice 

Rich high protein and fibre, this scrumptious plant-based meal will absolutely blow your mind 

Chipotle Lentil Rolled Tacos 

If you're following a vegan diet then this unique pasta dish should definitely be on your table 

Baked “Feta” Pasta

This dairy-free recipe can be easily made with some simple ingredients such as cashews, water, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, and mustard

Vegan Lasagna 

This easy-to-make delicious dish is an amazing side dish to try 

Crispy Chickpea Corn Patties 

