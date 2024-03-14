Heading 3
MARCH 14, 2024
10 best waterfall hikes in the world
Located in South Africa, Tugela Falls is considered among the world’s tallest waterfalls. It will be a dream come true moment to witness it's beauty
Tugela Falls
One of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the powerful Mosi-oa-Tunya (The Smoke that Thunders), lies on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, fuelled by the rushing Zambezi River
Victoria Falls
The blue-green waters of Havasu Falls in Arizona are no doubt beautiful, but reaching them is not for the faint of heart
Havasu Falls
Recognized as one of the tallest waterfalls in the world, Gocta is found in the Amazonas region of northern Peru
Gocta Waterfall
On Scotland's Isle of Skye, visitors will find the clear, cobalt-blue Fairy Pools fed by similarly spectacular waterfall
Fairy Pool
Boasting over 200 cascades, West Virginia is teeming with waterfall hikes. Visiting Blackwater Falls must be in your bucket list
Blackwater Falls
Known as Iceland’s bluest waterfall, Brúarfoss is an underrated and picturesque stop on the Golden Circle driving route
Brúarfoss
Devil’s Throat trail - one of the most popular trails on the Argentinian side, leads to the tallest waterfall in Iguazu Falls and also offers impressive views of other waterfalls in the area
Iguazu Falls
Filled with natural and ecological wonders, Ngare Ndare Forest in northeast Kenya is one of the most stunning hikes with waterfalls that offers visitors an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life
Waterfalls in Ngare Ndare Forest
Tappiya Falls or absolute heaven! This hidden gem is located on the small island of Palawan and boasts 600-foot cascading waterfalls surrounded by lush jungles
Tappiya Falls
