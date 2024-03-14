Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Travel

MARCH 14, 2024

10 best waterfall hikes in the world 

Located in South Africa, Tugela Falls is considered among the world’s tallest waterfalls. It will be a dream come true moment to witness it's beauty 

Tugela Falls

One of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the powerful Mosi-oa-Tunya (The Smoke that Thunders), lies on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, fuelled by the rushing Zambezi River 

Victoria Falls

The blue-green waters of Havasu Falls in Arizona are no doubt beautiful, but reaching them is not for the faint of heart

Havasu Falls

Recognized as one of the tallest waterfalls in the world, Gocta is found in the Amazonas region of northern Peru

Gocta Waterfall

On Scotland's Isle of Skye, visitors will find the clear, cobalt-blue Fairy Pools fed by similarly spectacular waterfall

Fairy Pool

Boasting over 200 cascades, West Virginia is teeming with waterfall hikes. Visiting Blackwater Falls must be in your bucket list 

Blackwater Falls

Known as Iceland’s bluest waterfall, Brúarfoss is an underrated and picturesque stop on the Golden Circle driving route

Brúarfoss

Devil’s Throat trail - one of the most popular trails on the Argentinian side, leads to the tallest waterfall in Iguazu Falls and also offers impressive views of other waterfalls in the area

Iguazu Falls

Filled with natural and ecological wonders, Ngare Ndare Forest in northeast Kenya is one of the most stunning hikes with waterfalls that offers visitors an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life

Waterfalls in Ngare Ndare Forest

Tappiya Falls or absolute heaven! This hidden gem is located on the small island of Palawan and boasts 600-foot cascading waterfalls surrounded by lush jungles

Tappiya Falls

