Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 31, 2024

10 best ways of using coffee

Take some ground coffee, mix it with coconut oil or olive oil, creating a natural exfoliating scrub, and gently massage it on your skin

Exfoliating scrub

Image: Freepik

With cotton pads or clean cloth, apply chilled coffee under your eyes to lighten your dark circles and reduce puffiness

Eye De-Puffer

Image: Freepik

Mix ground coffee with warm water and massage, creating the perfect coffee cellulite scrub, and apply it to the affected area

Cellulite treatment

Image: Freepik

Take your regular shampoo, mix coffee grounds, and apply it gently on your scalp for exfoliation

Hair exfoliant

Image: Freepik

Combine warm water and coffee grounds with olive oil, creating a thick paste, and apply it to affected areas and wrap it in plastic

Anti-cellulite body wrap

Image: Freepik

Get a refreshed glow with the effective face mask prepared with coffee grounds with honey or yogurt

Face mask

Image: Freepik

In your foot soak add the coffee that will help you soothe your feet and also remove the skin tan

Foot massage

Image: Freepik

Combine some coconut oil and coffee grounds and apply it on your hand, to get rid of dead skin cells, and make it look soft and smooth

Hand exfoliator

Image: Freepik

Brew the strong coffee, keep it aside to let it cool, and then rinse your hair with it to improve the condition of your hair color

Improve Hair color

Image: Freepik

Apply and rub coffee and water on your skin, to remove the skin tan, and protect it from getting damaged

Remove skin tan

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here