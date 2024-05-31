Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 31, 2024
10 best ways of using coffee
Take some ground coffee, mix it with coconut oil or olive oil, creating a natural exfoliating scrub, and gently massage it on your skin
Exfoliating scrub
Image: Freepik
With cotton pads or clean cloth, apply chilled coffee under your eyes to lighten your dark circles and reduce puffiness
Eye De-Puffer
Image: Freepik
Mix ground coffee with warm water and massage, creating the perfect coffee cellulite scrub, and apply it to the affected area
Cellulite treatment
Image: Freepik
Take your regular shampoo, mix coffee grounds, and apply it gently on your scalp for exfoliation
Hair exfoliant
Image: Freepik
Combine warm water and coffee grounds with olive oil, creating a thick paste, and apply it to affected areas and wrap it in plastic
Anti-cellulite body wrap
Image: Freepik
Get a refreshed glow with the effective face mask prepared with coffee grounds with honey or yogurt
Face mask
Image: Freepik
In your foot soak add the coffee that will help you soothe your feet and also remove the skin tan
Foot massage
Image: Freepik
Combine some coconut oil and coffee grounds and apply it on your hand, to get rid of dead skin cells, and make it look soft and smooth
Hand exfoliator
Image: Freepik
Brew the strong coffee, keep it aside to let it cool, and then rinse your hair with it to improve the condition of your hair color
Improve Hair color
Image: Freepik
Apply and rub coffee and water on your skin, to remove the skin tan, and protect it from getting damaged
Remove skin tan
Image: Freepik
