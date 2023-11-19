Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 19, 2023

10 best ways to deal with naughty kids

Be friendly and cheerful in front of the naughty kids to understand their point of view more precisely 

Positive environment 

Although they can be troublesome it is important to look out for the actual reason behind their behavior 

Look out for reasons 

Naughty kids might have some excessive energy which can only be regulated by some fun tasks 

Use playful method

Positive reinforcements like rewarding and praising are extremely impactful in controlling the behavior of a child 

Positive reinforcement

The time your kid gets out of control engage them in some fun activities to distract them from the mischief

Engage them in activities 

Outburst can never improve the situation hence try to handle every situation with patinate and positivity 

Control your emotion

Your child will be more mindful and disciplined if you teach them politely instead of yelling 

Good mentoring 

Create some mandatory rules in the house to keep the little ones under control, also don't forget to abide by them yourself as parents are like a reflection to the children 

Make rules

Avoid shouting or hitting the child as it might have a negative impact on their mental health 

Positive discipline 

Try to handle them with care and patience if you wanna want them to obey you 

Be patient 

