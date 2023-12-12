Heading 3

December 12, 2023

10 best ways to impress a Leo

Leos always lean towards the people who can give them proper affection and attention 

Load On The Sweet talk

Image Source: Pexels 

Skip your dominating side if you wanna win their affection

Stop being controlling 

Image Source: Pexels 

Inborn with leadership qualities they adore the people who genuinely appreciate their philosophies and views

Be A Good Listener

Image Source: Pexels 

Since they love to feel special little flirting or a romantic move can help you impress her 

Make romantic gesture

Image Source: Pexels 

During squabbles and arguments, try to be more tender and make apologies even if you're not wrong

Apologiez for your mistakes 

Image Source: Pexels 

If you want a Leo to like you then it's better to avoid any clingy or possessive attitude 

Respect boundaries

Image Source: Pexels 

Leos always appreciates the people who can quench their adventuristic soul 

Go adventurous

Image Source: Pexels

Positive reinforcement is what Leos focuses on the most

Make genuine compliment

Image Source: Pexels 

Leos value their dignity more than their lives thus even a small moment of disrespect can make a huge crack 

Be respectful

Image Source: Pexels 

These lions and lionesses love to get attention because of their self-assured nature 

Give them the spotlight

Image Source: Pexels 

