10 biggest turn-off in relationship
Imagine being around someone with bad body odor or foul breath– Gross! Everyone wants to be around people with good hygiene
Poor Hygiene
Have you known someone who talks loudly and never says thank you or sorry? This is a huge turn-off, these are basics, and teaching them is not your responsibility
Bad manners
Relationships need effort. If your partner stops caring about their appearance or your well-being it can make the relationship feel like a chore
Not putting in efforts
Mutual respect is the foundation of any relationship. Without it things can quickly fall apart, leaving partners feeling unvalued
Lack of respect
A little confidence is great, but arrogance? Not so much. What might seem charming at first can be a turn-off later
Cocky attitude
Relationships are about giving and taking. If your partner only cares about themselves, it’s a clear sign to consider if this is the right relationship for you
Self-absorbed attitude
We admire people with ambitions and dreams, but your partner has none, which can make you question what they bring to the table
Lack of clear goals
It’s one thing to disagree, but dismissing your partner’s feelings outright? That is a relationship turn-off, showing a lack of understanding and respect
Dismissive attitude
Relentless insecurity
Everyone has insecurities, but constantly needing assurance and not working on them can be exhausting
Talking about past problems constantly can be a huge buzzkill, focus on your present and future to keep the relationship exciting
Ruminating over the past
