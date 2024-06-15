Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle   

june 15, 2024

10 biggest turn-off in relationship

Imagine being around someone with bad body odor or foul breath– Gross! Everyone wants to be around people with good hygiene

Poor Hygiene

Image Source: Freepik

Have you known someone who talks loudly and never says thank you or sorry? This is a huge turn-off, these are basics, and teaching them is not your responsibility 

Bad manners

Image Source: Freepik

Relationships need effort. If your partner stops caring about their appearance or your well-being it can make the relationship feel like a chore

Not putting in efforts

Image Source: Freepik

Mutual respect is the foundation of any relationship. Without it things can quickly fall apart, leaving partners feeling unvalued

Lack of respect

Image Source: Freepik

A little confidence is great, but arrogance? Not so much. What might seem charming at first can be a turn-off later

Image Source: Freepik

Cocky attitude

Relationships are about giving and taking. If your partner only cares about themselves, it’s a clear sign to consider if this is the right relationship for you

Self-absorbed attitude

Image Source: Freepik

We admire people with ambitions and dreams, but your partner has none, which can make you question what they bring to the table

Lack of clear goals

Image Source: Freepik

It’s one thing to disagree, but dismissing your partner’s feelings outright? That is a relationship turn-off, showing a lack of understanding and respect

Dismissive attitude

Image Source: Freepik

Relentless insecurity

Image Source: Freepik

Everyone has insecurities, but constantly needing assurance and not working on them can be exhausting 

Talking about past problems constantly can be a huge buzzkill, focus on your present and future to keep the relationship exciting

Ruminating over the past

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here