Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 05, 2024
10 biking quotes for passionate bikers
“Four wheels move the body; two wheels move the soul”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“Riding a motorcycle is like flying. All your senses are alive”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“I don't ride a bike to add days to my life. I ride a bike to add life to my days”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“Life may begin at 30, but it doesn't get interesting until about 75 mph”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
"When life gets complicated. I ride"
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“The best therapy is a long ride on your motorcycle”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“Life is short, buy the motorcycle, have a ride, live your dreams”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“Riding a motorcycle is like an escape from reality”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Riding a motorcycle is the closest thing to flying”
“Motorcycles are not just machines; they are a way of life”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.