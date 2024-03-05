Heading 3

March 05, 2024

10 biking quotes for passionate bikers

“Four wheels move the body; two wheels move the soul”

#1

Image Source: Freepik

“Riding a motorcycle is like flying. All your senses are alive”

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“I don't ride a bike to add days to my life. I ride a bike to add life to my days”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

“Life may begin at 30, but it doesn't get interesting until about 75 mph”

#4

Image Source: Freepik

 "When life gets complicated. I ride"

Image Source: Freepik

#5

“The best therapy is a long ride on your motorcycle”

#6

Image Source: Freepik

“Life is short, buy the motorcycle, have a ride, live your dreams”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“Riding a motorcycle is like an escape from reality”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“Riding a motorcycle is the closest thing to flying”

“Motorcycles are not just machines; they are a way of life”

 #10

Image Source: Freepik

