APRIL 08, 2024
10 Biotin-rich foods for hair growth
Snack on nuts and seeds like almonds and sunflower seeds to boost biotin levels, 40g of sunflower seeds offers 5.2 mcg of biotin, and ½ cup of almonds provides 3 mcg
Nuts and Seeds
Peanuts and Soybeans are rich in biotin, 56g of peanuts offers 10 mcg and 50g of soybeans contains 9.2 mcg of biotin
Legumes
Chicken and beef livers are super sources of biotin, just 3 ounces of beef provides 30 mcg and chicken provides 138 mcg
Liver
Enjoy the benefits of biotin in egg yolks, one fully cooked egg can provide 10 mcg but ensure eggs are fully cooked
Egg yolks
Cooked sweet potatoes provide 2.4 mcg of biotin in 125g serving, offering a tasty and nutritious vegetable source of the nutrient
Sweet potatoes
Avocados are not only rich in healthy fats but also contain about 1.85 mcg of biotin in a medium-sized fruit, making it a great choice for overall health
Avocados
This is a rich green veggie that is rich in biotin, having 64g of boiled spinach containing 0.5 mcg of the nutrient
Spinach
Enjoy mushrooms for their unique flavor and nutritional benefits, canned button mushrooms provide 2.6 mcg and fresh diced button mushrooms offer 5.6 mcg of biotin
Mushrooms
Broccoli
Add broccoli to your diet for its fiber, vitamins, and 0.4 mcg of biotin in a 45g serving, making it a nutritious addition to any meal
Enjoy the popular fruit, bananas for their fiber and micronutrients of approximately 0.2 mcg of biotin in one small banana
Bananas
