You have always been like my mom and less like a mother-in-law. I cannot believe how blessed and lucky I am to have brilliant and caring mothers. Happy birthday mom! I hope your lovely day is filled with laughter and happiness
Her warmth
Images source- Pexels
It's no surprise that such a beautiful and wonderful [woman/man/person] came from you. Happy birthday! You’ve got my back, and I’ve got yours. Dress up and have a blast on this special occasion. Love you loads
The Memorable Day
Images source- Pexels
To the matriarch of the family: I respect you so much for being a role model for my children! I am fortunate to have a caring mother-in-law like you, and I thank you very much for keeping this crazy family under control. Happy birthday!
Matriarch of the family
Images source- Pexels
It is the birthday of my beloved mother in law. On this day, I would like to thank you for all the generosity and kindness that you showered on me. Thank you for always staying by my side. I am forever indebted to you for your love. I hope you have an amazing day. Happy birthday
Kind soul
Images source- Pexels
Happy birthday to the incredibly wonderful woman who makes this tough life look easy. I sincerely hope all your dreams come true and that life showers you with the finest things it can offer. I hope you have beautiful days ahead
The most wonderful woman
Images source- Pexels
Second Mother
Images source- Pexels
My marriage did not only give me a loving partner, but it also gave me a wonderful second mother. Thank you so much for all the support and love you have given me all these years. It really means the world to me and I respect you very much for that
Happiest of birthdays to my gorgeous mother in law. You are a gem of a person. I am grateful to you for making me a part of your family and owning up to me. With you around me, I never feel like an outsider. Thank you
Welcoming
Images source- Pexels
Dear mother-in-law, happy birthday! I cannot even begin to express how much I appreciate everything that you have done for me. You are a superb woman and I feel truly blessed to have you as a part of my life. Thank you for everything
True blessing
Images source- Pexels
Thank you for raising such an amazing [son/daughter/child]. I'm lucky to know and love you both. Happy birthday to you