Aditi Singh

March 27, 2024

10 Bitter Gourd Dishes To Try

A popular Indian dish made by sautéing bitter gourd with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric, coriander, and cumin

Karela Sabzi (Indian Bitter Gourd Stir-Fry)

A Filipino dish that includes bitter gourd along with other vegetables like eggplant, squash, and string beans, cooked in shrimp paste or fish sauce

Pinakbet

A South Indian dish where bitter gourd is stir-fried with grated coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and spices like turmeric and chili powder

Pavakkai Poriyal

Bitter gourd slices marinated in a spicy and tangy mixture of vinegar, mustard seeds, turmeric, and chili powder, then left to pickle for a few days

Goan Karela Pickle

A Cantonese dish where bitter gourd is stir-fried with garlic, ginger, and fermented black beans, creating a savory and slightly bitter flavor profile

Stir-Fried Bitter Gourd with Black Bean Sauce

A Sri Lankan dish, bitter gourd slices cooked with red lentils, coconut milk, curry leaves, and aromatic spices like fenugreek, mustard seeds, and cumin

Bitter Gourd and Lentil Curry

Bitter gourd stuffed with a tangy and spicy mixture of spices, tamarind, and jaggery, then shallow or deep-fried until crispy. It's a flavorful dish enjoyed across India

Bharwan Karela

Thinly sliced bitter gourd marinated in spices and then deep-fried until crispy. It makes for a delicious and crunchy snack

Karela Chips

Bitter Gourd Tempura

A Japanese delicacy; thinly sliced bitter gourd dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried until crispy

A Chinese dish; Bitter gourd simmered in a clear broth with ingredients like tofu, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and sometimes pork or chicken

Bitter Gourd Soup

