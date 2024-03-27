Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 27, 2024
10 Bitter Gourd Dishes To Try
A popular Indian dish made by sautéing bitter gourd with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric, coriander, and cumin
Karela Sabzi (Indian Bitter Gourd Stir-Fry)
Image Source: Pexels
A Filipino dish that includes bitter gourd along with other vegetables like eggplant, squash, and string beans, cooked in shrimp paste or fish sauce
Pinakbet
Image Source: Pexels
A South Indian dish where bitter gourd is stir-fried with grated coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and spices like turmeric and chili powder
Pavakkai Poriyal
Image Source: Pexels
Bitter gourd slices marinated in a spicy and tangy mixture of vinegar, mustard seeds, turmeric, and chili powder, then left to pickle for a few days
Goan Karela Pickle
Image Source: Pexels
A Cantonese dish where bitter gourd is stir-fried with garlic, ginger, and fermented black beans, creating a savory and slightly bitter flavor profile
Image Source: Pexels
Stir-Fried Bitter Gourd with Black Bean Sauce
A Sri Lankan dish, bitter gourd slices cooked with red lentils, coconut milk, curry leaves, and aromatic spices like fenugreek, mustard seeds, and cumin
Bitter Gourd and Lentil Curry
Image Source: Pexels
Bitter gourd stuffed with a tangy and spicy mixture of spices, tamarind, and jaggery, then shallow or deep-fried until crispy. It's a flavorful dish enjoyed across India
Bharwan Karela
Image Source: Pexels
Thinly sliced bitter gourd marinated in spices and then deep-fried until crispy. It makes for a delicious and crunchy snack
Karela Chips
Image Source: Pexels
Bitter Gourd Tempura
Image Source: Pexels
A Japanese delicacy; thinly sliced bitter gourd dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried until crispy
A Chinese dish; Bitter gourd simmered in a clear broth with ingredients like tofu, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and sometimes pork or chicken
Bitter Gourd Soup
Image Source: Pexels
