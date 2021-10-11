oct 11, 2021
10 Bollywood actresses who swear by yoga
Shilpa Shetty is a big yoga enthusiast. The actress loves to start her day with Yoga
Alia Bhatt is known for her fit body and she achieves this by doing regular yoga
Apart from pilates, weight training, her regular workout sessions and cardio, Sara Ali Khan also does yoga to keep herself fit
Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about how much yoga has helped her, even during pregnancy
A day isn’t complete without her yoga session for Malaika Arora
Bipasha Basu shared this jaw-dropping picture proving the secret behind her fit body is yoga
Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl's couple yoga pose is called elevated cat and camel pose
Jacqueline Fernandez often takes time out to practice yoga
Kiara shared a picture on her Instagram where she is away on a trip and practising yoga in the middle of nature
The undisputed Queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is also a fan of yoga
