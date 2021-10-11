oct 11, 2021

10 Bollywood actresses who swear by yoga

Shilpa Shetty is a big yoga enthusiast. The actress loves to start her day with Yoga

Alia Bhatt is known for her fit body and she achieves this by doing regular yoga

Apart from pilates, weight training, her regular workout sessions and cardio, Sara Ali Khan also does yoga to keep herself fit

Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about how much yoga has helped her, even during pregnancy

A day isn’t complete without her yoga session for Malaika Arora

Bipasha Basu shared this jaw-dropping picture proving the secret behind her fit body is yoga

Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl's couple yoga pose is called elevated cat and camel pose

Jacqueline Fernandez often takes time out to practice yoga

Kiara shared a picture on her Instagram where she is away on a trip and practising yoga in the middle of nature

The undisputed Queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is also a fan of yoga

For more updates,
 follow Pinkvilla
Click Here