DECEMBER 14, 2023
10 book genres to explore
Immerse yourself in fantastical worlds filled with magic, mythical creatures, and epic quests. Authors like J.R.R. Tolkien and George R.R. Martin craft intricate universes that transport readers to realms beyond imagination
Epic Fantasy
If you enjoy solving puzzles and navigating suspenseful plots, the mystery and thriller genre awaits. Dive into the works of Agatha Christie, Gillian Flynn, or Dan Brown for thrilling whodunits and heart-pounding suspense
Mystery/Thriller
Travel back in time through the pages of historical fiction. Authors like Hilary Mantel and Ken Follett skillfully weave compelling narratives set against the backdrop of real historical events, offering a blend of education and entertainment
Historical Fiction
Explore the limitless possibilities of the future with science fiction. From dystopian worlds to interstellar adventures, authors like Isaac Asimov and Ursula K. Le Guin take readers on mind-bending journeys
Science Fiction
Discover the enchanting world of love stories that tug at your heartstrings. Romance novels, ranging from classic tales by Jane Austen to contemporary works by Nicholas Sparks, offer a delightful escape into the realm of passion and connection
Romance
Empower yourself with self-help and motivational books. Authors like Brené Brown and Dale Carnegie offer insights and strategies for personal growth, success, and well-being
Self-Help/Motivational
Brace yourself for spine-chilling tales in the horror genre. From classic horror by Stephen King to the gothic horror of Mary Shelley, these stories will keep you on the edge of your seat
Horror
Combine visual storytelling with compelling narratives through graphic novels. Explore diverse genres within this format, from superhero sagas to poignant memoirs, with works by creators like Alan Moore and Marjane Satrapi
Graphic Novels
YA literature caters to readers of all ages with themes of self-discovery, friendship, and adventure. Authors like John Green and J.K. Rowling have created timeless stories that resonate with readers young and old
Young Adult (YA)
Embark on real-life journeys with biographies and memoirs. Gain insights into the lives of remarkable individuals like Michelle Obama, Steve Jobs, or Malala Yousafzai, and be inspired by their stories of resilience and achievement
Biography/Memoir
