Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 17, 2023
10 books for people who don’t like to read
This sci-fi comedy is a whimsical journey through space that blends humor and absurdity, making it an easy and enjoyable read
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
Image: Pexels
Offering a fascinating exploration of human history, this book presents complex concepts in an accessible and thought-provoking manner
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
Image: Pexels
A philosophical novel with a simple yet profound narrative, guiding readers on a journey of self-discovery and personal legend
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
Image: Pexels
This heartening tale revolves around Ove, a grumpy yet lovable man, as he discovers unexpected joys and connections in his mundane life
A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman
Image: Pexels
A classic novel that tackles themes of racial injustice and moral growth in a small Southern town, presented in a compelling and accessible narrative
To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
Image: Pexels
A psychological thriller that unfolds through unreliable narrators, making it a gripping and accessible page-turner
The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
Image: Pexels
Story of a Jewish teenager, during the Holocaust. The diary, often referred to as The Diary of Anne Frank, captures Anne’s thoughts, emotions, and experiences during the two years she spent in hiding
Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank
Image: Pexels
Set in Nazi Germany, this novel is narrated by Death and tells the story of a young girl’s love affair with books during a tumultuous time
The Book Thief by Markus Zusak
Image: Pexels
A gripping mystery thriller that keeps the pages turning with its intricate plot and compelling characters
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson
Image: Pexels
Dive into this iconic horror novel that combines supernatural elements with psychological suspense, keeping readers on the edge of their seats
The Shining by Stephen King
Image: Pexels
