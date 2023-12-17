Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 17, 2023

10 books for people who don’t like to read 

This sci-fi comedy is a whimsical journey through space that blends humor and absurdity, making it an easy and enjoyable read

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

Image: Pexels

Offering a fascinating exploration of human history, this book presents complex concepts in an accessible and thought-provoking manner

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

Image: Pexels

A philosophical novel with a simple yet profound narrative, guiding readers on a journey of self-discovery and personal legend

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Image: Pexels

This heartening tale revolves around Ove, a grumpy yet lovable man, as he discovers unexpected joys and connections in his mundane life

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

Image: Pexels

A classic novel that tackles themes of racial injustice and moral growth in a small Southern town, presented in a compelling and accessible narrative

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Image: Pexels

A psychological thriller that unfolds through unreliable narrators, making it a gripping and accessible page-turner

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

Image: Pexels

Story of a Jewish teenager, during the Holocaust. The diary, often referred to as The Diary of Anne Frank, captures Anne’s thoughts, emotions, and experiences during the two years she spent in hiding

Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

Image: Pexels

Set in Nazi Germany, this novel is narrated by Death and tells the story of a young girl’s love affair with books during a tumultuous time

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak

Image: Pexels

A gripping mystery thriller that keeps the pages turning with its intricate plot and compelling characters

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

Image: Pexels

Dive into this iconic horror novel that combines supernatural elements with psychological suspense, keeping readers on the edge of their seats

The Shining by Stephen King

Image: Pexels

