Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 02, 2024
10 books recommended by Prajakta Koli
The social media star Prajakta Koli states that this is perfect to start reading romance. This book is about a fitness influencer who built her career ignoring all the trolls
Set On You
Read this romantic comedy book that revolves around Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman who dislike each other were forced to compete for promotion
The Hating Game by Sally Thorne
This rom-com book about fake dating a colleague has everything you want in a romance
The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
This story is about Olive who forced Ahn into thinking that her fake dating with Adam is going great
The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
This book on Dimple Shah who loves her boyfriend but has a lot of opinions about marriage
As Kismet Would Have It by Sandhya Menon
The 4 Twisted series by Ana Huang is enough to make someone fall for a fictional character
Twisted Series by Ana Huang
This book by Elena Armas is about Lucas who lets Rosie stay with him till she finds an affordable place to stay
The American Roomate Experiment by Elena Armas
Follow this beautiful love story by Uzma Jalaluddin in which two immigrants end up falling for each other
Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin
The book is about once a dreamer who turned coldhearted businessman that takes ruthless decisions
The Fine Print by Lauren Asher
The title itself tells the story of a textual relationship when a steamy message is sent on the wrong number
Mr Wrong Number by Lynn Painter
