JUly 02, 2024

10 books recommended by Prajakta Koli


The social media star Prajakta Koli states that this is perfect to start reading romance. This book is about a fitness influencer who built her career ignoring all the trolls

Set On You

Read this romantic comedy book that revolves around Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman who dislike each other were forced to compete for promotion

The Hating Game by Sally Thorne

This rom-com book about fake dating a colleague has everything you want in a romance

The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

This story is about Olive who forced Ahn into thinking that her fake dating with Adam is going great

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

This book on Dimple Shah who loves her boyfriend but has a lot of opinions about marriage

As Kismet Would Have It by Sandhya Menon

The 4 Twisted series by Ana Huang is enough to make someone fall for a fictional character

Twisted Series by Ana Huang

This book by Elena Armas is about Lucas who lets Rosie stay with him till she finds an affordable place to stay

The American Roomate Experiment by Elena Armas

Follow this beautiful love story by Uzma Jalaluddin in which two immigrants end up falling for each other

Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin

The book is about once a dreamer who turned coldhearted businessman that takes ruthless decisions

The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

The title itself tells the story of a textual relationship when a steamy message is sent on the wrong number

Mr Wrong Number by Lynn Painter

