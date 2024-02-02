Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
FEBRUARY 2, 2024
10 books to read during pregnancy
This book will provide you with ways and thoughts to make any birth feel safe, calm, connected, and empowering
Your baby, your birth by Hollie de Cruz
It is a spiritual book that guides a mom-to-be on how to develop gratitude, positivity, and love during pregnancy
May Cause Miracles by Gabrielle Bernstein
As the name suggests, the book highlights the ways to support a pregnant woman during her delivery
The Birth Partner by Penny Simkin
It lets you dive into the right and respectful parenting while understanding child psychology and knowing the importance of current science
The Gentle Parenting Book by Sarah Ockwell-Smith
It aims to empower expecting mothers to make such decisions about their health and their baby’s health that are beneficial to both
Expecting Better by Emily Oster
Since diet plays a vital role during pregnancy, this book has all those dishes that you can ever crave
Pregnancy Notes: Before, During & After by Rujuta Diwekar
For expecting mothers, this book can help them stay calm, centered, and focused during childbirth
The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle
Whether it is your first pregnancy or expecting a new addition, this book acts as a guide to each chapter you enter with your baby bump
My Pregnancy Journal by Alison Mackonochie
To tackle the roller coaster ride of emotions during pregnancy, this spiritual book will help you create a balance and enhance your management of emotions
The Mindful Mother by Naomi Chunilal
It contains details on beneficial exercises, helpful diet plans, and even easy recipes. The book even has a guide to traveling right
Fit Pregnancy by Namita Jain
