Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

10 books to read during pregnancy

This book will provide you with ways and thoughts to make any birth feel safe, calm, connected, and empowering

Your baby, your birth by Hollie de Cruz

It is a spiritual book that guides a mom-to-be on how to develop gratitude, positivity, and love during pregnancy 

May Cause Miracles by Gabrielle Bernstein

As the name suggests, the book highlights the ways to support a pregnant woman during her delivery

The Birth Partner by Penny Simkin

It lets you dive into the right and respectful parenting while understanding child psychology and knowing the importance of current science

The Gentle Parenting Book by Sarah Ockwell-Smith

It aims to empower expecting mothers to make such decisions about their health and their baby’s health that are beneficial to both

 Expecting Better by Emily Oster

Since diet plays a vital role during pregnancy, this book has all those dishes that you can ever crave 

Pregnancy Notes: Before, During & After by Rujuta Diwekar

For expecting mothers, this book can help them stay calm, centered, and focused during childbirth

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

Whether it is your first pregnancy or expecting a new addition, this book acts as a guide to each chapter you enter with your baby bump

My Pregnancy Journal by Alison Mackonochie

To tackle the roller coaster ride of emotions during pregnancy, this spiritual book will help you create a balance and enhance your management of emotions

The Mindful Mother by Naomi Chunilal

It contains details on beneficial exercises, helpful diet plans, and even easy recipes. The book even has a guide to traveling right

Fit Pregnancy by Namita Jain 

