Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

july 17, 2024

10 books to read while travelling

 A timeless tale of self-discovery and personal legend

 The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho 

 A gripping true story of adventure and exploration

 Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer 

A journey of self-discovery through Italy, India, and Indonesia

Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert 

An inspiring memoir of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail

 Wild From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail by Cheryl Strayed 

A classic novel of the Beat Generation, perfect for road trips

On the Road by Jack Kerouac 

 A thrilling adventure set in Southeast Asia, exploring themes of paradise and isolation

The Beach by Alex Garland 

 An epic tale of love, betrayal, and redemption set in India

Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts 

 A hilarious and whimsical sci-fi adventure

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams 

 A travelogue through the stunning landscapes of Patagonia

 In Patagonia by Bruce Chatwin 

A captivating mystery set in post-war Barcelona, perfect for immersing yourself in another time and place

The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon 

