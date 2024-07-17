Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
july 17, 2024
10 books to read while travelling
A timeless tale of self-discovery and personal legend
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
Image: Pexels
A gripping true story of adventure and exploration
Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer
Image: Pexels
A journey of self-discovery through Italy, India, and Indonesia
Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert
Image: Pexels
An inspiring memoir of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail
Wild From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail by Cheryl Strayed
Image: Pexels
A classic novel of the Beat Generation, perfect for road trips
On the Road by Jack Kerouac
Image: Pexels
A thrilling adventure set in Southeast Asia, exploring themes of paradise and isolation
Image: Pexels
The Beach by Alex Garland
An epic tale of love, betrayal, and redemption set in India
Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts
Image: Pexels
A hilarious and whimsical sci-fi adventure
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
Image: Pexels
A travelogue through the stunning landscapes of Patagonia
In Patagonia by Bruce Chatwin
Image: Pexels
A captivating mystery set in post-war Barcelona, perfect for immersing yourself in another time and place
The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Image: Pexels
