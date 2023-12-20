10 books with happy endings

TikTok’s viral sensation by Hannah Grace is a college romance about a figure skater and the captain of the hockey team whom she dislikes but is forced to share a rink
Icebreaker, Hannah Grace
Images Sources: Instagram- hannahgraceauthor
In Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren, the poignant narrative delicately unravels a tale of past secrets, lost love, and the magnetic pull that draws two souls back together
Love And Other Words, Christina Lauren
Images Sources: Instagram- christinalauren
A contemporary romance novel that unfolds a compelling story of a marriage of convenience, blending wit and emotional depth as the characters navigate unexpected twists on the path to love
Marriage For One, Ella Maise
Images Sources: Instagram- authorellamaise
A delightful contemporary romance that artfully combines humor and heart, taking readers on a journey of self-discovery and unexpected love amidst the backdrop of sandy shores and writing challenges
Images Sources: Instagram- emilyhenrywrites
Beach Read, Emily Henry
A poignant tale of love, loss, and second chances, weaving together the lives of two characters whose paths intersect over multiple summers, creating a narrative rich in emotional depth and unforgettable moments
Every Summer After, Carley Fortune
Images Sources: Instagram- carleyfortune
In this contemporary romantic comedy, Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman navigate the thin line between love and hate in a corporate setting. The story promises a delightful resolution that will leave readers grinning
The Hating Game, Sally Thorne
Images Sources: Instagram- sallythorneauthor
The first book of the series Dreamland Billionaires follows the story of three brothers. A workplace grumpy-sunshine romance set in the backdrop of an adventure theme park
The Fine Print, Lauren Asher
Images Sources: Instagram- laurenasherauthor
This timeless classic takes readers through the tumultuous relationship between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, culminating in a love story that transcends societal expectations
Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen
Images Sources: Instagram- penguinclassics
A heartwarming and steamy romance that explores love, relationships, and the complexities of intimacy, featuring a unique and endearing protagonist navigating her way through the world of dating with humor and sincerity
The Kiss Quotient, Helen Hoang
Images Sources: Instagram- hhoangwrites
A captivating romantic comedy filled with humor, witty banter, and unexpected twists, as two strangers embark on a fake relationship that leads to genuine sparks and self-discovery