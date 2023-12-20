Heading 3

December 20, 2023

10 Books with open endings

Shirley Jackson’s masterful storytelling and her ability to create an atmosphere of psychological tension contribute to the open-ended nature of The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House, Shirley Jackson

 Images Sources: Instagram- penguinbooks

Martel’s exploration of faith and survival on a lifeboat concludes with an ambiguous twist. The open-ended nature of the ending allows readers to choose between two contrasting versions of the story

Life of Pi, Yann Martel

 Images Sources: Pexels

Known for its suspenseful plot twists and psychological tension. Colleen Hoover skillfully weaves a gripping tale that keeps readers on the edge of their seats until the final pages

Verity, Colleen Hoover

 Images Sources: Instagram- colleenhoover

The story is a Gothic mystery that revolves around the character of Rachel Ashley and the uncertainties surrounding her actions and motivations

 Images Sources: Pexels

My Cousin Rachel, Daphne du Maurier

While Normal People provides resolution to some aspects of Connell and Marianne’s story, Sally Rooney intentionally leaves certain elements open to interpretation

Normal People, Sally Rooney

 Images Sources: Instagram- faberbooks

It is intentionally crafted to be open-ended and elusive. Its lack of a concrete resolution, combined with its exploration of existential themes, encourages audiences to contemplate the meaning of the play

Waiting For Godot, Samuel Beckett

 Images Sources: Pexels

A fantasy novel that follows the extraordinary life of Adeline LaRue, a young woman who makes a Faustian bargain for immortality but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets 

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

 Images Sources: Instagram- veschwab

A psychological thriller that explores the themes of captivity, survival, and the complex dynamics between captor and captive. While it has a resolution to the immediate circumstances, it deliberately leaves certain aspects open-ended

Stolen, Lucy Christopher 

 Images Sources: Pexels

A contemporary YA novel that explores themes of love, friendship, and the challenges of adolescence. The open-ended nature invites readers to imagine what might happen to the characters beyond the last pages of the book

Elenor and Park, Rainbow Rowell

 Images Sources: Instagram- rainbowrowell

Atwood’s dystopian masterpiece concludes with a lecture from an academic conference set in the future. The ambiguous ending sparks discussions about the fate of the protagonist and the society depicted

The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

 Images Sources: Pexels

