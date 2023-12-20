10 Books with open endings

Shirley Jackson’s masterful storytelling and her ability to create an atmosphere of psychological tension contribute to the open-ended nature of The Haunting of Hill House
The Haunting of Hill House, Shirley Jackson
Martel’s exploration of faith and survival on a lifeboat concludes with an ambiguous twist. The open-ended nature of the ending allows readers to choose between two contrasting versions of the story
Life of Pi, Yann Martel
Known for its suspenseful plot twists and psychological tension. Colleen Hoover skillfully weaves a gripping tale that keeps readers on the edge of their seats until the final pages
Verity, Colleen Hoover
The story is a Gothic mystery that revolves around the character of Rachel Ashley and the uncertainties surrounding her actions and motivations
My Cousin Rachel, Daphne du Maurier
While Normal People provides resolution to some aspects of Connell and Marianne’s story, Sally Rooney intentionally leaves certain elements open to interpretation
Normal People, Sally Rooney
It is intentionally crafted to be open-ended and elusive. Its lack of a concrete resolution, combined with its exploration of existential themes, encourages audiences to contemplate the meaning of the play
Waiting For Godot, Samuel Beckett
A fantasy novel that follows the extraordinary life of Adeline LaRue, a young woman who makes a Faustian bargain for immortality but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
A psychological thriller that explores the themes of captivity, survival, and the complex dynamics between captor and captive. While it has a resolution to the immediate circumstances, it deliberately leaves certain aspects open-ended
Stolen, Lucy Christopher
A contemporary YA novel that explores themes of love, friendship, and the challenges of adolescence. The open-ended nature invites readers to imagine what might happen to the characters beyond the last pages of the book
Elenor and Park, Rainbow Rowell
Atwood’s dystopian masterpiece concludes with a lecture from an academic conference set in the future. The ambiguous ending sparks discussions about the fate of the protagonist and the society depicted