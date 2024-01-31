Heading 3
10 Boyfriend jokes that’ll crack you up
He only wants to see you at night
How do you know your boyfriend is a vampire?
A slow-mate
What do you call a boyfriend who is always late?
I just cannot get you out of my head no matter how hard I try
You are like dandruff
Because Eiffel for you
Are you French?
Because he was too salty
Why did the girl dump her boyfriend, who was a chef?
Can I crash at your place tonight?
Dear technical boyfriend, my name is Microsoft
Cause I want to wrap you in my arms and make you my BAE-RITTO
Do you like Mexican food?
The good ones are already taken!
Why are boyfriends like parking spaces?
Because he had a cavity
Why did the girl break up with her dentist boyfriend?
A plant-tastic partner
What do you call a boyfriend who is good at gardening?
