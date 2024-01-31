Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 31, 2024

10 Boyfriend jokes that’ll crack you up

He only wants to see you at night

How do you know your boyfriend is a vampire? 

Image: freepik

A slow-mate

What do you call a boyfriend who is always late? 

Image: freepik

I just cannot get you out of my head no matter how hard I try

 You are like dandruff

Image: freepik

Because Eiffel for you

Are you French? 

Image: freepik

Because he was too salty

Why did the girl dump her boyfriend, who was a chef? 

Image: freepik

Can I crash at your place tonight?

Dear technical boyfriend, my name is Microsoft

Image: freepik

Cause I want to wrap you in my arms and make you my BAE-RITTO

Do you like Mexican food? 

Image: freepik

The good ones are already taken!

Why are boyfriends like parking spaces? 

Image: freepik

Because he had a cavity

Why did the girl break up with her dentist boyfriend? 

Image: freepik

A plant-tastic partner

What do you call a boyfriend who is good at gardening? 

Image: freepik

