January 21, 2024

10 Breakup quotes

“Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together”
Marilyn Monroe

#1

“Patience is key for getting over a breakup”
Drake

#2

“If life can remove someone you never thought of losing, it can replace with someone you never dreamt of having”
Rachel Wolchin

#3

“Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option”
Mark Twain

#4

“The heart was made to be broken”
Oscar Wilde

#5

“When someone leaves, it’s because someone else is about to arrive”
Paulo Coelho

#6

“Don’t cry when the sun is gone, because the tears won’t let you see the stars”
Rabindranath Tagore

#7

“Remember, that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of love”
Dalai Lama

#8

#9

“Don’t waste your love on somebody, who doesn't value it”
William Shakespeare

Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path”
Paulo Coelho

 #10

