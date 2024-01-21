Heading 3
10 Breakup quotes
“Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together”
Marilyn Monroe
“Patience is key for getting over a breakup”
Drake
“If life can remove someone you never thought of losing, it can replace with someone you never dreamt of having”
Rachel Wolchin
“Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option”
Mark Twain
“The heart was made to be broken”
Oscar Wilde
“When someone leaves, it’s because someone else is about to arrive”
Paulo Coelho
“Don’t cry when the sun is gone, because the tears won’t let you see the stars”
Rabindranath Tagore
“Remember, that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of love”
Dalai Lama
“Don’t waste your love on somebody, who doesn't value it”
William Shakespeare
Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path”
Paulo Coelho
