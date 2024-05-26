Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

may 26, 2024

10 Breathtaking Spots To Visit In Milan

You will surely marvel at the grandeur of Milan's iconic cathedral, adorned with intricately sculptured spires and statues

Duomo di Milano

Image: pexels

This shopping arcade houses some of Italy’s oldest shops; also known for its stunning glass ceiling and luxury boutiques

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Image: pexels

Offering a chance to look at Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, "The Last Supper", closely, this UNESCO-listed church is one of most visited places of Milan 

 Sforzesco Castle

Image: pexels

 Santa Maria delle Grazie

Image: pexels

You can take a stroll along the picturesque canals lined with charming cafes, bars, and vibrant street art; indeed what a view! 

 Navigli Canals

Image: pexels

Wandering through this bohemian neighborhood will enchant you with its beauty, also home to art galleries, trendy shops, and cozy restaurants 

Brera District

Image: pexels

You can delve into the world of innovation and discovery at Italy's largest science museum; perfect for science geeks! 

 Leonardo da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology

Image: pexels

You can admire and enjoy the futuristic vertical forests, where residential towers are draped in lush greenery, offering a glimpse of sustainable urban living

 Bosco Verticale

Image: pexels

 The magic of opera at one of the world's most renowned theaters will enchant you; where legendary performances have captivated audiences for centuries

 Teatro alla Scala

Image: pexels

You can relax and refresh yourself in Milan's largest green space, surrounded by the beauty of nature and dotted with beautiful landmarks 

Parco Sempione

Image: pexels

