Aditi Singh
Travel
may 26, 2024
10 Breathtaking Spots To Visit In Milan
You will surely marvel at the grandeur of Milan's iconic cathedral, adorned with intricately sculptured spires and statues
Duomo di Milano
Image: pexels
This shopping arcade houses some of Italy’s oldest shops; also known for its stunning glass ceiling and luxury boutiques
Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II
Image: pexels
Offering a chance to look at Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, "The Last Supper", closely, this UNESCO-listed church is one of most visited places of Milan
Sforzesco Castle
Image: pexels
Santa Maria delle Grazie
Image: pexels
You can take a stroll along the picturesque canals lined with charming cafes, bars, and vibrant street art; indeed what a view!
Navigli Canals
Image: pexels
Wandering through this bohemian neighborhood will enchant you with its beauty, also home to art galleries, trendy shops, and cozy restaurants
Brera District
Image: pexels
You can delve into the world of innovation and discovery at Italy's largest science museum; perfect for science geeks!
Leonardo da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology
Image: pexels
You can admire and enjoy the futuristic vertical forests, where residential towers are draped in lush greenery, offering a glimpse of sustainable urban living
Bosco Verticale
Image: pexels
The magic of opera at one of the world's most renowned theaters will enchant you; where legendary performances have captivated audiences for centuries
Teatro alla Scala
Image: pexels
You can relax and refresh yourself in Milan's largest green space, surrounded by the beauty of nature and dotted with beautiful landmarks
Parco Sempione
Image: pexels
