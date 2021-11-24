JOYCE JOYSON
10 Bridal beauty hacks for flawless look
FASHION
Say hello to soft, plump and dewy skin by using hyaluronic acid serum at night
Plump up your skin
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Put 2 spoons in the freezer for 10 minutes and place them on your eyes
Cold compress for puffy eyes
Athiya Shetty Instagram
Win hearts with your bright smile by rubbing lemon on your teeth for 2 minutes
Sparkling white teeth
Image: Krystle D’Souza Instagram
Rub aloe vera gel ice cubes on your face, neck and affected area to soothe skin
Go-to sunburn cure
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
As tears of joy pour out, keep a hydrating liquid foundation handy to fix it all
When you turn a teary-eye
Images: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
For pimple-free skin, apply a paste of cucumber and aloe vera juice daily
Keep pimples at bay
Images: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Rub some petroleum jelly on your wrists and neck before using your perfume
Fragrance that lasts longer
Video: Pinkvilla
To get a glow, make a paste using 2 tbsp of sandalwood powder and rose water
Instant glow mask
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Practice the CTM ritual of cleansing, toning and moisturising twice a day
Skincare routine
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
Set up a trial with your makeup artist to get the look right on D-day
Take the makeup test
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Take time to check your makeup in different lights to fix the flaws if any
Thing to keep in mind
Video: Pinkvilla
Clean the mess with a micellar-soaked pad and blend concealer around your lips
Fix smudged lipstick
Image: Kriti Sanon
