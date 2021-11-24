JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

Nov 24, 2021

10 Bridal beauty hacks for flawless look

Say hello to soft, plump and dewy skin by using hyaluronic acid serum at night

Plump up your skin

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

Put 2 spoons in the freezer for 10 minutes and place them on your eyes

Cold compress for puffy eyes

Athiya Shetty Instagram

Win hearts with your bright smile by rubbing lemon on your teeth for 2 minutes

Sparkling white teeth

Image: Krystle D’Souza Instagram

Rub aloe vera gel ice cubes on your face, neck and affected area to soothe skin

Go-to sunburn cure

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

As tears of joy pour out, keep a hydrating liquid foundation handy to fix it all

 When you turn a teary-eye

Images: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

For pimple-free skin, apply a paste of cucumber and aloe vera juice daily

 Keep pimples at bay

Images: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Rub some petroleum jelly on your wrists and neck before using your perfume

Fragrance that lasts longer

Video: Pinkvilla

To get a glow, make a paste using 2 tbsp of sandalwood powder and rose water

Instant glow mask

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Practice the CTM ritual of cleansing, toning and moisturising twice a day

 Skincare routine

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

Set up a trial with your makeup artist to get the look right on D-day

Take the makeup test

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Take time to check your makeup in different lights to fix the flaws if any

Thing to keep in mind

Video: Pinkvilla

Clean the mess with a micellar-soaked pad and blend concealer around your lips

Fix smudged lipstick

Image: Kriti Sanon

