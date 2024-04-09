Heading 3
10 broken heart quotes to help you heal
And they can't understand, what hurts moremissing the other person, or pretending not to - Khadija Rupa
Lovers in love and the others run away. The lover is crying 'cause the other won't stay - Lisa Loeb
You can love someone so much, but you can never love people as much as you miss them - John Green
No matter where you go, you will always be in my heart - Anthony T. Hincks
When we miss someone often, what we really miss is the part of us that with this someone awakens - Luigina Sgarro
You know someone is very special to you when days just don't seem right without them - John Cena
It's amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces - Ella Harper
Some people are going to leave, but that's not the end of your story. That's the end of their part in your story - Faraaz Kazi
The pleasure of love lasts but a moment. The pain of love lasts a lifetime - Bette Davis
The heart will break, but broken live on - Lord Byron
