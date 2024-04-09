Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 09, 2024

10 broken heart quotes to help you heal

And they can't understand, what hurts moremissing the other person, or pretending not to - Khadija Rupa

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Lovers in love and the others run away. The lover is crying 'cause the other won't stay - Lisa Loeb 

#2

Image Source: Pexels

You can love someone so much, but you can never love people as much as you miss them - John Green 

#3

Image Source: Pexels

No matter where you go, you will always be in my heart - Anthony T. Hincks 

#4

Image Source: Pexels

When we miss someone often, what we really miss is the part of us that with this someone awakens - Luigina Sgarro 

#5

Image Source: Pexels

You know someone is very special to you when days just don't seem right without them - John Cena 

Image Source: Pexels

#6

It's amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces - Ella Harper 

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Some people are going to leave, but that's not the end of your story. That's the end of their part in your story - Faraaz Kazi 

#8

Image Source: Pexels

The pleasure of love lasts but a moment. The pain of love lasts a lifetime - Bette Davis 

#9

Image Source: Pexels

The heart will break, but broken live on - Lord Byron

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here