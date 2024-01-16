Heading 3

January 16, 2024

10 Bruschetta recipes to try

Diced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil on toasted bread

Classic Tomato Bruschetta

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze on toasted bread

Caprese Bruschetta

Mashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and lime juice on toasted bread

Avocado Bruschetta

Basil pesto, sliced fresh mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes for a burst of flavor

Pesto and Mozzarella Bruschetta

Hummus, roasted red peppers, olives, and feta cheese on toasted bread

Mediterranean Bruschetta

Sliced strawberries, balsamic reduction, goat cheese, and a sprinkle of basil on toasted bread 

Strawberry Balsamic Bruschetta

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, and capers on toasted bread

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

A flavorful blend of olives, capers, garlic, and anchovies. Add olive oil, lemon juice, and fresh parsley spread on crusty bread

Olive Tapenade Bruschetta

Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta

Creamy ricotta cheese drizzled with honey and sprinkled with crushed pistachios on toasted bread

Roasted red peppers, goat cheese, and a sprinkle of oregano on crusty bread

Roasted Red Pepper and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

