Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 16, 2024
10 Bruschetta recipes to try
Diced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil on toasted bread
Classic Tomato Bruschetta
Image Source: Shutterstock
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze on toasted bread
Caprese Bruschetta
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and lime juice on toasted bread
Avocado Bruschetta
Image Source: Shutterstock
Basil pesto, sliced fresh mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes for a burst of flavor
Pesto and Mozzarella Bruschetta
Image Source: Shutterstock
Hummus, roasted red peppers, olives, and feta cheese on toasted bread
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mediterranean Bruschetta
Sliced strawberries, balsamic reduction, goat cheese, and a sprinkle of basil on toasted bread
Strawberry Balsamic Bruschetta
Image Source: Shutterstock
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, and capers on toasted bread
Smoked Salmon Bruschetta
Image Source: Shutterstock
A flavorful blend of olives, capers, garlic, and anchovies. Add olive oil, lemon juice, and fresh parsley spread on crusty bread
Olive Tapenade Bruschetta
Image Source: Shutterstock
Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta
Image Source: Shutterstock
Creamy ricotta cheese drizzled with honey and sprinkled with crushed pistachios on toasted bread
Roasted red peppers, goat cheese, and a sprinkle of oregano on crusty bread
Roasted Red Pepper and Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.