Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 13, 2024

10 budget-friendly date night ideas

Grab a blanket, some snacks, and head to your local park. Enjoy each other's company surrounded by nature!

Picnic in the Park

Create your own cinema experience at home. Choose a theme, make popcorn, and cuddle up for a movie marathon

DIY Movie Night

Spend time giving back to a cause you both care about. It's a meaningful way to spend time together

Volunteer Together

Be tourists in your own city. Walk around a new area, take photos, and discover hidden gems together

Explore a New Neighborhood

Bring out the board games or cards for a competitive and fun evening. Winner gets to choose the next date

Game Night

Take a hike or a leisurely walk on a nearby trail. Enjoy the outdoors and each other's company

Nature Walk or Hike

Find a quiet spot away from city lights and gaze at the beautiful night sky

Stargazing

Pack some snacks, towels, and sunscreen, and enjoy a day at the beach with a leisurely stroll along the shore

Have a Beach Day

Cook Together

Pick a recipe you both want to try and have a cooking session together

Pamper yourselves with homemade face masks, massages, and relaxation

DIY Spa Night

