Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 13, 2024
10 budget-friendly date night ideas
Grab a blanket, some snacks, and head to your local park. Enjoy each other's company surrounded by nature!
Picnic in the Park
Image Source: Shutterstock
Create your own cinema experience at home. Choose a theme, make popcorn, and cuddle up for a movie marathon
DIY Movie Night
Image Source: Shutterstock
Spend time giving back to a cause you both care about. It's a meaningful way to spend time together
Volunteer Together
Image Source: Shutterstock
Be tourists in your own city. Walk around a new area, take photos, and discover hidden gems together
Explore a New Neighborhood
Image Source: Shutterstock
Bring out the board games or cards for a competitive and fun evening. Winner gets to choose the next date
Image Source: Shutterstock
Game Night
Take a hike or a leisurely walk on a nearby trail. Enjoy the outdoors and each other's company
Nature Walk or Hike
Image Source: Shutterstock
Find a quiet spot away from city lights and gaze at the beautiful night sky
Stargazing
Image Source: Shutterstock
Pack some snacks, towels, and sunscreen, and enjoy a day at the beach with a leisurely stroll along the shore
Have a Beach Day
Image Source: Shutterstock
Cook Together
Image Source: Shutterstock
Pick a recipe you both want to try and have a cooking session together
Pamper yourselves with homemade face masks, massages, and relaxation
DIY Spa Night
Image Source: Shutterstock
