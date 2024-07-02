Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

JUly 02, 2024

10 Budget-friendly Travel Destinations in India


Explore the spiritual capital of India with boat rides on the Ganges and witness the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Image: Freepik

Experience adventure sports like rafting and bungee jumping, while enjoying yoga and meditation with scenic views of the Himalayas

Image: Freepik

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Discover ancient ruins and temples through bicycle tours and stay in affordable guesthouses

Image: Freepik

Hampi, Karnataka

Visit Tibetan monasteries, hike in the Dhauladhar mountains, and enjoy budget accommodations

McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

Image: Freepik

Explore the Golden City's forts and havelis, take a camel safari in the Thar Desert, and stay in budget-friendly accommodations

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Image: Freepik

Cruise the backwaters on a houseboat, relax on serene beaches, and stay in affordable homestays

Alleppey, Kerala

Image: Freepik

Stroll through the French Quarter, relax on clean beaches, and enjoy budget dining and stays

Pondicherry

Image: Freepik

Experience the vibrant Pushkar Fair, visit the holy lake and Brahma Temple, and stay in budget accommodations.

Pushkar, Rajasthan

Image: Freepik

Take a ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, visit tea plantations, and enjoy affordable stays with mountain views

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Image: Freepik

Explore the grand Mysore Palace, visit the local markets, and stay in budget-friendly hotels 

 Mysore, Karnataka

Image: Freepik

Images used are for representational purposes only 

 Note

Image: Freepik

