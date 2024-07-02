Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
JUly 02, 2024
10 Budget-friendly Travel Destinations in India
Explore the spiritual capital of India with boat rides on the Ganges and witness the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Experience adventure sports like rafting and bungee jumping, while enjoying yoga and meditation with scenic views of the Himalayas
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Discover ancient ruins and temples through bicycle tours and stay in affordable guesthouses
Hampi, Karnataka
Visit Tibetan monasteries, hike in the Dhauladhar mountains, and enjoy budget accommodations
McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh
Explore the Golden City's forts and havelis, take a camel safari in the Thar Desert, and stay in budget-friendly accommodations
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
Cruise the backwaters on a houseboat, relax on serene beaches, and stay in affordable homestays
Alleppey, Kerala
Stroll through the French Quarter, relax on clean beaches, and enjoy budget dining and stays
Pondicherry
Experience the vibrant Pushkar Fair, visit the holy lake and Brahma Temple, and stay in budget accommodations.
Pushkar, Rajasthan
Take a ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, visit tea plantations, and enjoy affordable stays with mountain views
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Explore the grand Mysore Palace, visit the local markets, and stay in budget-friendly hotels
Mysore, Karnataka
