Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
OCTOBER 19, 2023
10 burger recipes
Start with the basics, a perfectly seasoned beef patty, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and a dollop of ketchup and mustard. Sometimes, the classics are all you need
Classic Cheese Burger
Image Source: Pexels
Take your burger to the next level by adding crispy bacon and a generous layer of gooey melted cheese. It's an indulgent treat for your taste buds
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Image Source: Pexels
For a gourmet twist, sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese create a rich, earthy flavor that pairs perfectly with a juicy beef patty
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Image Source: Pexels
Spice things up with a marinated and grilled chicken breast, topped with jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and a zesty sriracha mayo
Spicy Chicken Burger
Image Source: Pexels
Go meatless with a hearty veggie patty made from black beans, vegetables, and spices. Dress it up with fresh greens, avocado, and a creamy tahini sauce
Veggie Burger
Image Source: Pexels
A lean turkey patty with creamy avocado, fresh cilantro, and a drizzle of lime aioli creates a light and satisfying burger
Turkey and Avocado Burger
Image Source: Pexels
Dive into the world of seafood with a salmon patty topped with arugula, lemon-dill aioli, and pickled onions. It's a fresh and flavorful choice
Salmon Burger
Image Source: Pexels
Smoky, tender pulled pork is a perfect filling for a burger, paired with coleslaw and a tangy barbecue sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Burger
Image Source: Pexels
Combine the flavors of a Caprese salad with a burger by layering mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze on a juicy beef patty
Caprese Burger
Image Source: Pexels
Transport your taste buds to the tropics with a juicy beef patty glazed in teriyaki sauce and topped with pineapple, lettuce, and mayo
Hawaiian Teriyaki Burger
Image Source: Pexels
