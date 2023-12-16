Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 16, 2023

10 Cabbage recipes to try

A savory mix of ground meat, rice, and spices nestles within perfectly blanched cabbage leaves. Baked to golden perfection, this timeless dish is a celebration of flavors and textures

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Image Source: Pixabay 

Sautéed shrimp, crisp cabbage, and a zesty lime crema come together in a flavor-packed taco that's light, satisfying, and perfect for a casual dinner gathering

Cabbage and Shrimp Tacos

Image Source: Pexels 

Mix finely chopped cabbage with whole wheat flour, spices, and knead into a dough. Roll out parathas and cook on a griddle for a delicious and wholesome Indian flatbread

Cabbage Paratha

Image Source: Pexels 

Warm your soul with a comforting cabbage and potato soup. This hearty bowl combines the earthiness of potatoes with the wholesome goodness of cabbage, creating a soup that's both soothing and substantial

Cabbage and Potato Soup

Image Source: Pexels 

Dip cabbage slices in a gram flour batter seasoned with spices and deep-fry until golden brown. These crispy cabbage pakoras make for a tasty and crunchy snack

Cabbage Pakora

Image Source: Pixabay

Packed with crunchy vegetables and wrapped in rice paper, these spring rolls offer a delightful combination of textures and flavors, especially when paired with a tasty dipping sauce

Cabbage and Carrot Spring Rolls

Image Source: Pexels 

Give a Chinese-Indian fusion twist to cabbage by making crispy cabbage fritters. Toss them in a tangy and spicy Manchurian sauce for a delightful appetizer

Cabbage Manchurian

Image Source: Pixabay 

Spice things up with a hearty cabbage and lentil curry. Infused with aromatic spices, this vegetarian dish showcases the rich and satisfying flavors that cabbage can bring to a curry

Cabbage and Lentil Curry

Image Source: Pixabay 

Take a culinary detour to Eastern Europe with cabbage and mushroom pierogi. These dumplings, filled with a savory cabbage and mushroom mixture, offer a taste of tradition with a modern twist

Cabbage and Mushroom Pierogi

Image Source: Pexels 

Sauté shredded cabbage with mustard seeds, cumin, turmeric, and green chilies. Add a splash of water and let it cook until tender. Finish with a garnish of fresh coriander

Cabbage Sabzi

Image Source: Pixabay 

